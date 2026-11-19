Liiga champions Tappara have lost five league games in a row and are winless in seven in all competitions after losing 3-2 after overtime against Vaasan Sport, who have gone from the bottom three to the play-off places with just those two points.

A second-leg draw with Adler Mannheim ended Tappara's Champions Hockey League hopes two days earlier, and their chances of lifting the Liiga title again continue to fade after another defeat.

With three wins in their last four, Vaasan Sport have lifted themselves out of trouble and into 12th place, only one place and one point behind Tappara.

The first period was goalless, and then things were looking up for the Tampere side when Benjamin Rautiainen put them ahead seven minutes into the second. But things had soured for the hosts by the 40-minute mark, as goals from Viljami Nieminen and Isak Walther had Sport in front.

Rautiainen played his part in getting Tappara out of trouble, assisting Otto Rauhala, who scored the equaliser with less than 80 seconds to play. Yet the respite for the hosts didn't last, as two minutes into overtime, Nieminen struck his second of the match to win it 3-2 for the Vaasa side.

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