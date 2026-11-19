The additions made over the summer, and especially the acquisition of Kirill Marchenko just days before the start of the season, gave Maple Leafs fans hope that Toronto could return to the playoffs after missing out last year. But by mid-November, the picture looks very different. Auston Matthews is playing some excellent hockey, yet his team's playoff chances are now slim. In fact, they are almost nonexistent.

Toronto collected a respectable seven points in its first six games.

After 13 games, the Leafs had accumulated an impressive 16 points. During that stretch, they also picked up convincing wins over Colorado (6-3) and Edmonton (7-2). The season had started on a promising note.

Matthews was in outstanding form, with Jack Roslovic making an excellent impression alongside him. Easton Cowan was also enjoying a strong season, while Kirill Marchenko was producing offensively as well.

But even that has not been enough.

The Maple Leafs will miss the playoffs

Toronto lost in Calgary on October 26 and went on to win just one of its next nine games (against Vancouver).

According to MoneyPuck.com, the Maple Leafs now have just a 1.9% chance of making the playoffs.

The New York Islanders, currently holding the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 60% points percentage, are on pace for 101 points.

Toronto, meanwhile, is on pace for just 66 points. To reach the 100-point mark - which might not even be enough to qualify - the Leafs would need to collect another 82 points. That means earning 67.2% of the available points over their remaining 61 games.

In other words, they would need, for example, a record such as 37 wins, 16 regulation losses and 8 overtime or shootout losses.

Still believe this Canadian team can make the playoffs? Well, good luck with that.

Matthews can't do it all on his own

30 points in 23 games. As mentioned above, the American forward is in excellent form. That is certainly good news for Toronto fans, especially after his struggles last season, when he was one of the reasons the Maple Leafs failed to make the playoffs.

And it is not just about Matthews' individual production. Whoever plays on his line seems to benefit as well. Jack Roslovic has collected 21 points in 22 games, while Easton Cowan - who has not spent every game alongside Matthews - has recorded 17 points in 23 appearances.

Marchenko was producing at an impressive rate, too, with 14 points in 14 games. However, he was forced to leave the game in Calgary in the second period after taking a hit from Sharangovich. In the nine games that followed, the Maple Leafs won just once.

Coincidence?

Hardly. It is clear that Toronto has been missing Marchenko's offensive production. In recent games, almost all of the team's scoring has come from its top line. That simply is not enough.

The return of John Tavares has not solved the problem, either. He has a respectable 8 points in 13 games, but his overall performances have been well below expectations. With Tavares on the ice at five-on-five, Toronto has scored just five goals while allowing 15.

William Nylander is another player who has failed to meet expectations, despite putting up a solid 22 points in 23 games.

The Maple Leafs' five-on-five goal differential with the Swedish forward on the ice? 14–23. Not good.

The Kings faced a similar problem

To be fair, the players may not be entirely to blame. The Los Angeles Kings experienced a similar problem under head coach Jim Hiller last season, with their offensive production being even more concentrated among a small group of players.

Adrian Kempe recorded 73 points in 81 games. Kevin Fiala had 40 points in 56 games, Anze Kopitar finished with 38 points in 67 games, and Brandt Clarke collected 40 points in 82 appearances.

However, there is one significant difference: the teams' overall performance at five-on-five.

Hiller's Kings ranked eighth in the NHL during the 2025–26 season in expected goals share, posting a 52.2% mark.

The Maple Leafs, by contrast, currently sit 25th in the league at just 46.3%. Unsurprisingly, that has also translated into the actual goal numbers: Toronto has been outscored 47–57.

Horrible.

Bobrovsky has been a disaster

Sometimes, poor team performances can be masked by outstanding goaltending and effective special teams.

But when your goaltender is struggling as well, you can find yourself with your season almost over by the middle of November.

After last season, Florida decided it was unwilling to offer its 38-year-old goaltender a three-year contract. As a result, the future Hall of Famer hit the FA market. Toronto was willing to give him the deal he wanted, signing him to a three-year contract carrying a $7 million cap hit.

So, how has he performed so far?

In 14 appearances, Bobrovsky has allowed five more goals than expected.

At five-on-five, that figure rises to -11.4 goals above expected - comfortably the worst mark in the entire NHL.

The Russian goalie has allowed at least three goals in 13 of his 14 appearances.

And perhaps the biggest problem? His contract includes a no-movement clause (NMC), leaving the Maple Leafs with very limited options. A trade is essentially the only way they could move his contract.

McKenna's development is not ideal

The Maple Leafs landed the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after winning the draft lottery. The organization decided to keep the highly touted prospect in the NHL immediately, but so far, it has not done much to help his development.

McKenna is averaging just 13:55 of ice time per game, ranking ninth among Toronto forwards. Players such as Colton Sissons and Nick Paul are getting more opportunities.

In fact, those two have been his most frequent five-on-five linemates so far.

Matthews? Nylander? No.

Sissons and Paul.

Given the situation the Maple Leafs are in, it would make sense to change that. McKenna's development should now be the organization's number one priority.

No 1st round picks

Thanks to two questionable trades (Carlo, Laughton) made by former general manager Brad Treliving, Toronto does not own its first-round pick in either the 2027 or 2028 NHL Draft.

Given the team's current struggles, that is an especially concerning situation.

There is now a real possibility that either Philadelphia or Boston could end up with a high pick in the 2027 Draft.

Mats Sundin (Senior Executive Advisor, Hockey Operations), John Chayka (General Manager) and Jim Hiller (Head Coach) have all endured a difficult start to their respective roles in Toronto.

They certainly have plenty of work ahead of them if they want to turn the Maple Leafs back into a playoff team next season.

Because if they fail to do so, they will have to consider another important factor: Auston Matthews is under contract only through the summer of 2028, when he will be 30 years old.

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