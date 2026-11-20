The second Tampere derby of the Liiga season went with the form book, as Ilves beat Tappara to stay level on points with leaders Lukko, while bottom-of-the-table KooKoo ended their long losing run by beating Karpat after overtime.

Ilves needed overtime to beat their neighbours Tappara in their first meeting this season, but this time they pulled clear for a comfortable 6-2 win. It's a third win in a row for the second-placed Lynx, while the reigning champions have now lost six league matches in succession.

Another tense derby looked in store when Ondrej Kos' opener for Ilves was quickly cancelled out by Kasper Simontaival in the sixth minute, but in period two, there was no stopping the designated hosts, and more accurately, there was no stopping Dominik Lakatos, who scored a nine-minute hat-trick, with all three assisted by Jens Looke and Lukas Jasek.

Michael Lindqvist's goal early in the third gave Tappara hope, but a shorthanded strike 10 minutes later from Benjamin Korhonen made the game safe for Ilves, before Matic Torok found the empty net.

KooKoo still prop up the table but secured just a fourth victory in 23 matches this season, winning 5-4 after overtime against Karpat to end a run of six defeats in all competitions, while the visitors drop to seventh with a first loss in three, but stay just three points off the top four.

The hosts were in a commanding position after four minutes thanks to strikes from Kim Nousiainen and Miska Siikonen, only for goals in the first five minutes of the second period from Eetu Koivistoinen and Eetu Pakkila to draw Karpat level.

Roope Tossavainen put the home side back in front midway through the match, but again the Oulu side hit back, this time while shorthanded as Aleksi Antti-Roiko found the net. Things looked to be unravelling for KooKoo in the third when Eemil Erholtz gave Karpat their first lead, but this time it was the Kouvola side who responded, thanks to Veeti Miettinen's strike to send the game to overtime.

And 18 seconds was all KooKoo needed to take the points, as Arttu Pelli scored the winner to cut the gap to safety to a mere 15 points - three more than KooKoo's total for the season.

Victory for Ilves would have taken them top if it wasn't for the irrepressible form of Lukko, who notched their 10th win in a row to stay first on goal difference with a 5-2 victory at Pelicans, who continue to hover just one point above the drop zone after failing to build on a win last time out.

A shock was on the cards as Pelicans led 2-1 after 40 minutes, only for Lukko to turn on the style in the third period, as Antti Saarela scored the second a third of his hat-trick, as Aleksi Saarela and Heikki Liedes also got in on the act.

Ahead of today's matches, three sides were locked together on the same points at the top, but that is no longer the case after JYP were beaten 3-2 after overtime at home to IFK Helsinki. JYP were 2-0 ahead, only for Vincent Marleau, Iiro Pakarinen and Daniel Makiaho deep into the extra period to turn it around for HIFK, who sit 10th with three wins in their last four.

Two points behind HIFK and also with three victories in four are Hameenlinna, for whom Harri Kainulainen struck in the final minute of regulation to beat Jokerit 2-1 and keep the Helsinki side seven points from safety.

The biggest win of the night went to SaiPa, who climbed to sixth in the standings with a 7-2 thrashing of TPS Turku, who remain in eighth place. Petrus Palmu was the SaiPa hero with a hat-trick, as another six home players registered two points, including Santari Airola and Petr Fridrich, who both grabbed a goal and assist.

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