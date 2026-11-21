The Vegas Golden Knights will look to snap a four-game skid when they head north to take on the revitalized Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Vegas have 31 points, the second-most in the Pacific Division, but have collected just three points in their past four games. They have suffered two shootout losses, an overtime loss, and a regulation loss since their last win, which came on November 11th against the Utah Mammoth.

Winnipeg has 25 points, tied for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and is coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the visiting New York Islanders. The Jets are approaching the penultimate matchup of a four-game homestand.

Neither team is quite at the level it wants to be.

However, the Jets have exceeded expectations, with coach Scott Arniel still behind the bench despite earlier reports that his departure was imminent.

Since trading star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg has found its form and enters Saturday having won seven of its past eight games. Nico Daws, part of the Jets' return in the trade, has found relative success in recent weeks despite mishandling a puck that led to an Islanders goal.

"For some young goalies, and he's (25) now, that can really deflate them after that, and then they can't make the next stop, but he made some big stops when he had to, especially in that second period," Arniel said of Daws' bounce back ahead of Saturday's game. "It's maturity; it's recognizing that you have to put that behind you, and we talk about it all the time, that you can't worry about what just happened and that you have to look forward as best you can, and certainly with goaltenders."

Golden Knights not shaken

For the Golden Knights, the focus will be on putting together complete efforts.

During their recent homestand, they led in three of four games but eventually had to settle for just a point in three of them. The other loss came against the last-place Vancouver Canucks.

"I wouldn't say we're concerned, but we have to continue to learn from this," coach Ryan Craig said of the collapses and struggles to hold a lead.

"We talked a lot about building our game. It's not the same group from last year, the year before, or the year before, right? So, you have to keep finding out things about your team, get put in situations, and grow in those situations. ... So, we'll continue to hammer away at it, just like we do with the rest of our game."

Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor will try to build on his 18 goals and 28 points through 23 games. Linemate and captain Mark Scheifele leads the team with 22 assists.

Jack Eichel, who has nine goals and a team-high 29 points through 24 games, leads Vegas into the matchup alongside linemate Mark Stone, who has 22 points, including a team-leading 11 assists.