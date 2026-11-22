Saturday's NHL slate is loaded, and early on, the Carolina Hurricanes decimated the Edmonton Oilers while the Florida Panthers escaped with a late win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Carolina Hurricanes (17-3-3) haven't missed a beat in their Stanley Cup defense this season, and early on Saturday, they made a statement with an offensive outburst against the Edmonton Oilers (17-5-3). While the Oilers raced out to a 2-0 lead, the second period saw Carolina explode for five goals through five different goal scorers, with several more Hurricanes picking up points in the process.

Overall, the Oilers struggled to generate shots, with just 15 in the game, and while they managed four goals in that time, with Devon Levi allowing seven goals on 36 shots, it turned out to be a statement victory for the Hurricanes in this one.

The Chicago Blackhawks (7-14-2) have struggled to take a major step forward in their rebuild, but on Saturday, they picked up a dramatic victory over the also rebuilding Calgary Flames (10-12-2). It was a three goal barage from Chicago with goals to Donato, Kane and Kantserov leading to a 3-1 lead, but the Flames fought back to send this one to overtime.

Originally, the Blackhawks thought they had the win before the winning goal was taken back due to offside, but in the end, it was Sam Rinzel as the overtime hero, sending the crowd in Calgary home unhappy following great goaltending performances from both Dustin Wolf and Spencer Knight.

The Florida Panthers (13-8-3) have steadily found their groove throughout the 2026/27 season, and on Saturday, they picked up a critical win in the Atlantic Division, taking down the Buffalo Sabres (9-10-4) in a tight contest. Once again, Florida had a hat-trick in this one, this time to Sam Bennett, with the star forward also picking up his fourth point on Sandis Vilmanis' third-period winner.

In the defeat, Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and while Jacob Markstrom faced only 19 shots from the Sabres, he did just enough for Florida to get the win as they move to 6-3-0 at home this season.

The Nashville Predators (12-6-5) have shown some flashes this season, and as of late they've begun finding their consistency, picking up another critical win on Saturday against the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2). Early on this game was all Pittsburgh as they raced out to a 2-0 lead, but through two points each to Jonathan Marchessault and Jayden Struble, the Predators battled back.

After Pittsburgh tied the game, the Predators managed to take the lead on a Struble goal in the third, winning the period 1-0 and ultimately the game on the back of a combined 23 saves as Pittsburgh fall to 3-8-1 on the road in 2026/27.