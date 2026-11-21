Swedish Hockey League (SHL) leaders Farjestad have been beaten for the first time in 16 matches and for just the second time all season, as they were shocked by a Malmo side who held on for a shutout in Karlstad.

The 3-0 defeat is the first that Farjestad have suffered inside 60 minutes this season, while Malmo recorded a second win in a row but did not even get to move up from fifth place with the impressive win.

There was nothing to separate the sides in the first period before the Redhawks took the lead with just over two minutes played of a feisty second period through Petter Westerheim, and the same man doubled the advantage early in the third before Janne Kuokkanen put the win beyond doubt in the final five minutes.

But the man of the hour was Marek Langhamer, who made 31 saves for Malmo to keep the runaway leaders at bay and earning a remarkable shutout on the road.

Farjestad have two matches in hand over Frolunda, but the gap between the two is down to six points as the Gothenburg side responded to their loss against Farjestad with a shutout of their own, winning 2-0 at home to Brynas, who slip to eighth after their three-match winning run was ended.

Max Friberg broke the deadlock six minutes in, and it wasn't until Friberg set up Jacob Peterson to score an empty-netter in the penultimate minute that the points were safe, making the 19 saves from Tobias Normann all the more important.

Fourth hosted third in Orebro and it was the hosts who ran out 3-2 winners over Skelleftea to cut the gap between the two to six points. It's two losses in four for the reigning champions, while it's five wins in their last six for Orebro.

The match came to life midway through the first period when Jonathan Davidsson scored for Skelleftea while shorthanded, only for Milton Oscarson to level on the same powerplay. Rickard Hugg restored the visitors' lead in the second period, but by the 40-minute mark Orebro had turned the match around thanks to strikes from Linus Arnesson and Patrik Karlkvist. SAIK had 10 shots on goal in the third period, but couldn't find a precious equaliser.

Lulea ended a two-match losing run to maintain their place in the top six with a 4-1 win away at Djurgarden, who again failed to close in on the top 10 with a fourth loss in a row. Lulea were 3-0 up early in the second period, then David Granberg sealed the win late on with the final goal to finish as the only player on two points.

The only side with a worse active losing run than Djurgarden's is Rogle, who made it six consecutive league defeats with a 3-2 loss at home to Timra, for whom two wins on the bounce keep them a point outside the top six. Albin Sundin struck twice for Timra before Eddie Genborg found the winning goal with half the match still to play.

And Rogle's run is now the worst because Bjorkloven finally picked up a victory, winning 2-1 after overtime in an early relegation six-pointer against Linkoping for a first win and points in 10 attempts. Lucas Ekestahl-Jonsson scored in the third minute of OT as he and Chris DiDomenico grabbed a goal and assist each, but the good news for Linkoping is they stay out of the drop zone above Bjorkloven on goal difference.

Both sides are two points above HV 71, who stay bottom despite two wins in their last three. They beat Vaxjo 3-1 thanks to a pair of Riley Woods strikes, while the Lakers stay in 10th place despite losing for the first time in four matches.

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