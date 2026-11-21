Lukko have re-established a three-point lead at the top of the Liiga table thanks to a hard-fought win at home to Hameenlinna, while Jukurit and Assat both failed to put pressure on the top three by falling to defeats.

With Ilves not in action, Lukko had the chance to put three points between themselves and the rest, and they did just that with a 4-3 victory over Hameenlinna - their 11th in a row - while the visitors remain in 11th place following two losses in their last three.

Renars Krastenbergs' goal in the seventh minute was enough for HPK to hold the lead after one period, but it was gone after five minutes of period two when Antti Saarela levelled. Those goals set the pattern for the match, as Hameenlinna took the lead twice more, through Roope Vesterinen and a second from Krastenbergs, but both times Lukko hit back, first through Arttu Valila, then through Mikael Ruohomaa.

However, just 10 seconds after Ruohomaa's strike, Lukko grabbed the lead for the first and only time in the game, as Jami Krannila found the net to break HPK hearts and earn Lukko all three points.

Third-placed JYP were not in action either, giving Jukurit the chance to move within a point of them, but the Mikkeli side instead fell to a third loss in four going down 3-1 at home to TPS Turku, for whom Lukas Wernblom, Axel Landen and Aatos Koivu scored a goal in each period to earn a first win in three for the side in eighth, before Louis Boudon scored a late consolation to avoid the shutout.

Jukurit's loss gave Assat to move level with the side in fourth, but they missed an opportunity too, going down 6-1 against Kiekko-Espoo for back-to-back defeats, while the home stay ninth after buncing back from defeat to Ilves the previous evening.

Carter King's goal broke the deadlock midway through the first period before KE pulled clear in the second, as Connor Corcoran, Iikka Kangasniemi and Mathias From put them 4-0 up. It was six unanswered after Linus Oberg and Jani Lajunen got in on the act in the third, before Simon Pinard finally got the Pori side on the board with seven minutes left. Lajunen led the match with four points.

Jokerit have won two out of three matches for the first time this season thanks to a 5-3 away success at Karpat, for whom successive losses have cost them a top-four place. Riku Tuomola's goal for the visitors put them ahead after one period, before Tommi Tikka drew Karpat level in the second.

But two goals in the first six minutes of the third from Henri Nikkanen gave Jokerit breathing space before four goals in the final three minutes - Ryan McGregor and Eetu Tuulola twice gave Jokerit a three-goal lead, which was cut to two by Andreas Okany and then Eetu Pakkila.

The other half of the capital are also celebrating after Vincent Marleau struck an overtime winner to give IFK Helsinki a 3-2 win at KalPa. That sealed a third win in a row for 10th-placed HIFK, while it's six losses on the spin now for the Kuopio side, keeping them in the bottom three.

After a goalless 60 minutes in Vaasa, Oula Pavle struck the only goal five minutes into overtime to give Vaasan Sport a 1-0 win over Pelicans. Masi Harkonen made 25 saves to complete his shutout, while Frantisek Poletin was beaten on the 25th shot he faced. Sport climb into the top 12, while Pelicans put one point between themselves and the drop zone.

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