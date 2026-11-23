The Carolina Hurricanes continued their red-hot start in 2026/27 with victory over the New York Rangers while the Buffalo Sabres took down their own division rival with six goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Carolina Hurricanes (18-3-3) have been almost perfect thus far in 2026/27, and on Sunday, they continued their road dominance, moving to 10-2-1 away from home with a 5-2 win over the Metro Division rival New York Rangers (13-9-1). A day after scoring seven against the Oilers, the 'Canes offense was back at it again, with five different goal scorers as Eric Robinson led the way with a goal and an assist as Carolina keep rolling.

In the loss, the Rangers got goals from J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad, with both Miller and Adam Fox having two points on the night, but with Brandon Bussi stopping 25 of the 27 shots he saw on the night, the Rangers were simply no match for their division rivals.

The Buffalo Sabres (10-10-4) have been up-and-down throughout the 2026/27 campaign, but as of late they've found some momentum, with the team picking up a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Lightning (15-6-2) on Sunday. After being 1-1 following the first, the Sabres posted a 3-0 second period led by Tage Thompson (2 goals) and Zach Benson (2 goals, 1 assist), with the team eventually putting up six goals.

For the Lightning, this was a rare loss at home as the team now move to 10-2-0 on home ice this season, with goals to Gage Goncalves and Nikita Kucherov not enough to get the job done, with Buffalo attempting to keep pace in the Wild Card race out East with the win.

The Dallas Stars (15-6-2) have been off to a fantastic start this year, and with their 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-14-2) on Sunday, the team remain firmly in second place in the Central Division standings. Clearly, this was a tight, physical contest, with Joel Kiviranta's second period goal the only one of the game as the Penguins struggles continue, with the team moving to 3-9-1 away from home in 2026/27.

In the win, it was Jake Oettinger that starred for Dallas, stopping all 33 shots that the Penguins sent his way, and despite the loss, Arturs Silovs stopped 23 of the 23 shots he saw, with the Stars escaping at home with the tight victory.

The St. Louis Blues (13-9-2) have been red-hot as of late, and they continued that momentum at home on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers (17-5-4), who faced a brutal back-to-back after losing Saturday against the Hurricanes. This time, the game went down to the wire, with Kasperi Kapanen and Jimmy Snuggerud both tallying multiple points on the night as this game went into overtime, and eventually to the shootout.

There, Connor McDavid and Jake Neighbours got the scoring started, but with a winner to Mason McTavish, the Blues end their weekend with back-to-back wins, outscoring their opponents 14-10 in the process.

The Chicago Blackhawks (8-14-2) have struggled again in 2026/27, but on their recent Western road trip they've found great success, wrapping up a weekend back-to-back with an impressive win over the Vancouver Canucks (6-19-1). In this one, it was a Roman Kantserov hat-trick that led the way, with the young forward adding an assist as well as Chicago raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, ending the night with a solid 6-3 win.

For the Canucks, it was another poor outing overall, although young defenseman Zeev Buium found the back of the net as the team slump to 2-10-0 at home this season as their quest for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft continues.