Dylan Larkin's future has always been outside Detroit, and now the Red Wings have landed a haul from the Montreal Canadiens for their former captain.

For months now, Dylan Larkin has remained steadfast in his trade request from the Detroit Red Wings, but with very few teams on his no-trade list, there's been very little movement in regards to his future.

That has clearly changed in recent times, and on Sunday night out of nowhere, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they had acquired Larkin, upgrading at the 2C spot in a major way.

To land a player like Larkin, it was going to take a haul going back to Detroit, and according to the team, it's Larkin, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2027 heading to Montreal while the Canadiens give up Sam Montembeault, Michael Hage and Kirby Dach alongside four picks, with a first and second coming in 2027 and another first in 2029.

While Larkin was initially hesitant going to Canada, as his reported 10-team list featured no teams north of the border, that has clearly relaxed in recent times, as he would have had to sign off on any deal that would send him to Montreal. Clearly, Larkin valued a potential run at the Stanley Cup and a return to playing more than he did playing for the four original teams on his list in Vegas, Florida, Minnesota and Dallas.

On paper, the deal works for both teams, as Detroit get a potential future star in Michael Hage, a goaltender with solid NHL experience and a current player in Dach, alongside several draft picks, highlighted by two firsts in 2027 and 2029.

For Montreal, they get a major upgrade at the 2C, as Larkin completes a top-six that also includes Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov and Chris Kreider when fully healthy, making them one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference.

Now, one of the NHL's biggest stories dating back to the off-season has officially been wrapped up, as Larkin's lengthy tenure in Detroit comes to an end as he now heads to Montreal to potentially chase a Stanley Cup with this young core.