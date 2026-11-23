The NHL has completed another full week of action, and once again there were plenty of compelling storylines. Who collected the most points this time, which goalie stood out, and what was trending on social media? You can find all that in our regular Monday feature, NHL Weekly.

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Top Scorer

The St. Louis Blues won all four of their games this week and were hugely productive, scoring 27 goals in total. Captain Robert Thomas led the charge, enjoying three three-point nights and posting a 2+8 line.

The Canadian averaged just over 18 minutes on the ice, yet that was enough for a scoring explosion. His plus/minus rating also looks excellent, improving by 11 positive points.

Goalie of the Week

It appears that Karel Vejmelka is facing some serious competition in Utah. Former Detroit prospect Sebastian Cossa is getting more and more playing time and making the most of it. He first stopped Colorado, conceding just one goal, and then Anaheim, whose players beat him twice. He raised his save percentage to 95.2%.

The tall Canadian is 6-2-1 overall and, although he allows an average of three goals per game, the team keeps winning with him in net. In the three previous games with the Czech goalie, Utah failed to win once.

Highlight of the Week

The third overall pick in the 2011 draft, winner of the 2013 Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, the current owner of an eight-year, $84 million contract and the player who shared second place in the NHL scoring race with 115 points in 2022. All of that describes forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who made his AHL debut at the age of 33 in a Calgary Wranglers jersey.

The reason was that the once-star player needed some game time in the minors after hip surgery before joining the Calgary Flames. His teammates Mikael Backlund, Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee and others watched from the stands as he helped the Wranglers beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-3 with three assists.

"It really warmed my heart," he told NHL.com after the game, in which he was named the first star.

Huberdeau appeared in one more game after that, scoring the winner and adding an assist in a 4-2 win over the Laval Rocket. He finished his AHL stint with an average of 2.5 points per game. So what makes the whole situation so interesting?

Just a few years ago, the Canadian was one of the league’s best players. But after being traded from Florida to Calgary, his form completely evaporated. In four seasons with the Flames, he reached at least 60 points only once and surpassed the 20-goal mark just once. It looks even worse when you consider that the player traded in return, Matthew Tkachuk, has won the Stanley Cup twice with Florida.

What is more, Huberdeau is only halfway through a contract that pays him $10.5 million per year.

Stat of the Week

American star Cutter Gauthier is enjoying an incredible start to the season. The 22-year-old Anaheim forward became the first player in history to score four hat-tricks in a single calendar month, doing so in November, when Ottawa, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and St. Louis were the victims. The California club still has four games left before the end of the month. Gauthier is currently on pace for 76 goals, by the way.

From Social Media

American veteran Brock Nelson had a very eventful shift against Anaheim, breaking two hockey sticks within a few seconds on the ice. It did not bother him, though, as he scored twice and assisted another goal in Colorado’s 4-0 win.

Photo of the Week

Connor McDavid’s incredible scoring streak for Edmonton lasted 23 games from the start of the season, during which he managed 55 points (13+42). Just for context, only 107 players across the entire NHL reached that total over the whole of the 2025/26 season.