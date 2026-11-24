The Toronto Maple Leafs finally brought an end to their nine-game skid with a win over the New York Islanders, while newly acquired Dylan Larkin recorded his first point with the Montreal Canadiens during Monday's action.

Matthew Barzal scored his first goal of the season after his return on November 17th to put his New York Islanders up 2-0.

But the Maple Leafs rallied with four straight goals, including Chris Tanev's first of the season and rookie Gavin McKenna's seventh.

Ironically, the Leafs' 4-2 win to end their skid was also the same score in a win against the Vancouver Canucks before the skid began.

Maple Leafs record: 9-14-3 (W1)

Islanders: 11-7-5 (L1)

The Los Angeles Kings held on to spoil Dylan Larkin's debut with the Montreal Canadiens following the blockbuster trade.

Larkin recorded his first point with the team after earning his fifth assist of the season on a goal by Alex Newhook (7) to tie things up 1-1.

But the Kings got the last laugh in Drew Doughty's 1,300th career game after Trevor Moore (4) scored the eventual game-winner just seven minutes after Newhook's.

Kings record: 8-12-2 (W1)

Canadiens record: 14-7-4 (L2)

Linus Ullmark extends his NHL-best seven-game win streak after another stellar performance in net. His 35 saves are not only a season-high but also his first game this season with at least 30 saves.

He has only allowed more than two goals once this season, and they came in a win against the Colorado Avalanche when he stopped 26 of 29 shots.

Tim Stutzle left the game at one point following a collision with the goalpost, but came back in to start the third period.

Michael Amadio (8) and Shane Pinto (10) scored for Ottawa; Matt Coronato (6) for Calgary.

Senators record: 16-6-3 (W2)

Flames record: 10-13-2 (L3)

Despite being outshot a whopping 36-15, the Winnipeg Jets managed to overcome the Utah Mammoth thanks to a Gabriel Vilardi hat trick.

It marked Vilardi's second of his career, the other coming against the Flames on April 4, 2024.

He now brings his season goal total to six as the Jets improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Winnipeg's Stuart Skinner came up just one save short of tying his season-high of 35.

Jets record: 12-9-4 (W1)

Mammoth record: 12-10-3 (L1)

The New Jersey Devils held off the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks to a goal and an assist from Connor Brown.

Mikael Pyyhtia scored in his season debut with the Jackets to pull his team within one with under 20 seconds remaining, but they couldn't find a way to tie things up in the end.

New Jersey's Timo Meier extended his point streak to four games after scoring his seventh goal of the season.

Both teams remain the only two in the league without a loss in overtime or a shootout.

Devils record: 16-8-0 (W1)

Blue Jackets record: 9-13-0 (L1)

Ongoing

Kraken - Ducks

Sharks - Wild