Ottawa Senators star Tim Stutzle left Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames after a nasty collision with the side post of the net.

Stutzle, 24, limped his way to the locker room following the collision near the end of the second period, but later returned for the start of the third period.

The German star leads the Senators in both goals (13) and assists (18) through 24 games this season. He was on a five-game point streak entering Monday's matchup.

Stutzle has just five games this season where he hasn't recorded a point. His durability continues to show as Stutzle has only missed two regular-season games for the Senators in the past two seasons combined.

Ottawa currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 16-6-3 record (35 points).