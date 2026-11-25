The Vegas Golden Knights have been dominant on the road in 2026-27, and on Tuesday they took down the Pacific Division rival Edmonton Oilers in a spirited battle.

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-5) have been dominant in 2026-27, as they currently sit in second place in the Pacific Division behind one of the NHL's best road records at 7-2-2. On Tuesday, the lone game in the NHL featured those Golden Knights taking on the division leading Edmonton Oilers (17-6-4), a team that had just returned from a brutal six-game road trip that saw them finish 3-2-1.

This game started off with major momentum swings, as the Golden Knights made it 2-0 at the end of one period, with the Oilers bouncing back to make it a 2-2 game heading into a third period with two crucial points on the line. Vegas' first two goals came to Trevor Connelly and Jack Eichel, and in the third both found the back of the net once more, sealing the deal with a statement win over the Oilers in a crucial game.

For Vegas, Carter Hart stopped 21 of the 24 shots that he saw on the night, and while he departed the game with an injury, he did just enough to maintain Vegas' red-hot start to the season away from home.

In the loss, the Oilers saw captain Connor McDavid continue his ridiculous point streak to start the 2026-27 season, with Evan Bouchard tallying two assists in the outing as well, but even with the loss, the team continue holding a five point lead in the division standings.