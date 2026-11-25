Lukko's 11-match winning run came to an end in crushing fashion thanks to a 6-1 defeat to SaiPa, who move into the top four, while Ilves capitalised to take first place by beating Assat.

Lukko fell to a first defeat since 14th October as they were outclassed 6-1 by SaiPa in Lappeenranta. It's a second five-goal win in a row for the home side, which was enough for them to go fourth at the expense of Jukurit.

Antti Saarela's powerplay goal put Lukko in front in the first period, but two minutes later Petr Fridrich's equaliser began SaiPa's dominance. Einar Emanuelsson and Otto Hokkanen had the hosts 3-1 up by the midpoint of the match, though they could have been further clear by the send of the second period as Fridrich missed a penalty.

Samuli Niinisari added a fourth early in the third, before Hokkanen added his second with a shorthanded empty-net goal with just under six minutes left. An illegal check to the head ended Felix Robert's game early before Aarne Intonen added the sixth, and more unsavoury scenes followed in the final seconds, as slashing from Lukko's Jakob Stenqvist sparked a confrontation between four players who were all sent to the box for roughing.

Ilves made the most of Lukko's misfortune with a 4-2 victory over Assat that takes them back to the top of the table on goals scored, though they have played twice more. It's four wins on the bounce for the Tampere side, while the Pori side are sixth following three straight defeats.

As in Lappeenranta, the away side went ahead before the hosts roared back - Petteri Nikkila broke the deadlock eight minutes in, but Jens Looke levelled later in the first before Luke Henman and Tony Sund gave Ilves a healthy lead in the second, then Looke completed a brace in the third. Patrik Juhola pulled one back in the final six minutes, but there was to be no comeback for Assat.

Vaasan Sport are up to 11th with a third two-point win in a row, this time beating Kiekko-Espoo 3-2 after penalties. Inconsistent form keeps the visitors in ninth place.

Eric Burger and Linus Oberg scored to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes before Matti Jarvinen put KE 2-1 up, only for George Diaco to level with a penalty in period two. After no goals in period three or overtime, Sport's penalty prowess stayed with them, as Viljami Nieminen scored twice in the shootout, while only Jere Vaisanen could find the net from Kiekko's four attempts.

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