Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Geekie will be sidelined four to five months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Geekie, 22, had surgery on Monday, six days after being placed on injured reserve.

"It's in the best interest of his career. He's still a young kid, so he should be able to come through this," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "I wouldn't by any means say his season is done. He will be back in March probably. We're hoping.

"It's just weird as it seems like this is ripping through the league. It's too bad because he made great strides this year. I don't think this is going to be a step back for him. This will probably be a plus for him because he has been dealing with this.

"Now, when he can put it behind him, I think it will be good for him."

Geekie has five points (four goals, one assist) in 20 games this season.

He has recorded 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 86 career games with Tampa Bay. The Lightning acquired Geekie from Utah on June 29, 2024, in a trade that sent defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Salt Lake City.