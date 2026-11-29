Danish international line player Lukas Jorgensen made his comeback in his debut for Vezsprem on Saturday night, returning to the court just over ten months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)

In Saturday's match, Lukas Jorgensen played just over 20 minutes for Veszprém and recorded a single goal in the 31–19 victory over Balatonfüredi KSE in the Hungarian men's league.

Jorgensen made his comeback after he was stretchered off late in Denmark's second group-stage match against Romania at the 2026 European Men's Handball Championship after rupturing his ACL.

Although Denmark went on to win gold in the tournament, the injury ruled him out for the remainder of the championship and the rest of his final club season with SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

While still mid-rehabilitation, Jorgensen completed a previously agreed three-year transfer from SG Flensburg-Handewitt to Hungarian powerhouse Veszprém ahead of the 2026/27 season