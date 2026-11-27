Sweden made do without some of their star names to beat Hungary 88-81 and increase their chances of qualifying for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup by going third in Group L of the European qualifiers.

With the Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson already unavailable for selection, Sweden came into this crucial match without key players - they had already lost captain Ludvig Hakanson and Melwin Pantzar due to injuries, before a sprained foot forced Bobi Klintman to withdraw.

Sweden began the day fifth of six in Group L but with the same record - four wins and four defeats - as the two sides directly above them, Slovenia and Hungary, with four matches to play. With the top three advancing to the World Cup, this home fixture against the Hungarians would go a long way to determine the Swedes' fate.

Roared on by a strong crowd in Stockholm, the hosts made a good start by turning a 4-2 deficit into an 11-4 lead. Hungary fought back to level at 20-20, but a key 6-0 run to end the period gave Sweden some breathing space.

Tobias Borg was on target early in period two to help extend the lead to 34-22, forcing Hungary into a timeout. The visitors went on a 5-0 run when play resumed, but Simon Birgander, Will Falk and Viktor Gaddefors kept chipping away at the scoreboard to take Blagult in at the half 48-41 ahead.

Six unanswered points from Denzel Andersson gave Sweden an ideal start to the second half, then the home side made it 57-43 with six minutes still to go, before Hungary hit their stride, with Zoltan Perl reducing the deficit to two points three minutes later.

The Swedes kept their noses in front to lead 66-62 at the end of three, but a three-pointer from Szilard Benke helped Hungary start the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run that put them a point ahead. The lead changed hands several times before Sweden led by one point with 33 seconds to play, at which point up stepped Borg, who scored back-to-back three-pointers to give Sweden an 88-81 victory.

Birgander top scored for Sweden with 18 points, though Adam Somogyi led the game with 20 for Hungary. Elsewhere in the group, France beat Estonia to secure qualification, while Finland got the better of Slovenia.

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