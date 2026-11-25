The Detroit Pistons shrugged off the injury absence of Cade Cunningham to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive on Tuesday with a gritty 104-86 road victory over the Orlando Magic.

Isaiah Joe led Detroit's scoring with 21 points after nailing five three-pointers as five Pistons players finished in double figures.

Orlando, who could have booked their place in the knockout rounds with a victory, started brightly to take a 22-16 lead after the first quarter.

But a devastating scoring burst from Detroit in the second quarter, outscoring Orlando 32-14, changed the contest.

Detroit took a 48-36 lead into half-time and maintained a double-digit cushion for most of the remainder of the game.

"I thought our defense was elite tonight," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

"On a night where we were down some offense, we knew we were going to have to hang our hat on the defensive end of the floor and I love the way that everybody contributed.

"Everbody bought into it and that was the best part. We knew it was going to be a gritty, physical game, but our guys did a great job."

Orlando lead the Eastern Conference Group A with a 3-1 record while the Pistons are in third place on 2-1 behind the Toronto Raptors.

The Boston Celtics all but locked up their place in the quarter-finals after holding off a furious rally from the Washington Wizards to score a 131-116 win on the road in the East's Group C.

Jayson Tatum scored 41 points for the Celtics while Paul George added 28 and Neemias Queta 21 to halt Boston's four-game losing streak.

The Celtics looked to be cruising towards a crushing win after racing into a 34-point lead just before half-time.

But the Wizards hit back to outscore Boston 40-24 in the third quarter and got to within seven points of the lead late in the fourth at 119-112.

Boston regrouped down the stretch and a pair of three-pointers from Baylor Scheierman saw the Celtics pull clear.

"We had a tough week last week for various different reasons," Tatum said of Boston's run of four straight losses before Tuesday. "But you can't change what happens. We always try to focus on today," he told NBC.

Tatum added he was not surprised by the Wizards' rally.

"No lead is safe and they get paid to play basketball too, right?" he said. "They’ve got a lot of talent over there so it was just a case of trying to weather the storm."