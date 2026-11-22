The New York Knicks picked up a key win through a Mikal Bridges buzzer-beater while Victor Wembanyama put up yet another historic outing for the San Antonio Spurs.

The New York Knicks (10-6) haven't been off to the perfect start in defense of their NBA Championship, but without Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, the team picked up a crucial win at home over the Portland Trail Blazers (10-6). This one came in the most dramatic of circumstances, with the team facing a two-point deficit with under four seconds to go before Mikal Bridges took an inbounds pass and beat the buzzer, putting up the game-winning three in the process.

It was a Knicks team led once more by Jalen Brunson all night long, as he led the offense in the absence of Anunoby and Towns, posting 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists while Landry Shamet and Bridges chipped in a combined 32. Despite the loss, it was a valiant road effort from the Blazers, with Donovan Clingan and Deni Avdija combining for 42 on the night, and although they came back and outscored New York in the fourth, the Bridges heroics meant they left the Garden defeated.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (14-3) are off to a historic start in 2026/27, and days after going viral, the French star was at his best again on Saturday as the Spurs took down the struggling New Orleans Pelicans (5-13). It's been a nightly occurrence for Wembanyama making NBA history, and in this one he was purely dominant all over the floor again, posting 50 points and 19 rebounds while chipping in 5 blocks and 4 steals as well.

In support, the Spurs got 19 points from Stephon Castle, but with Wemby's all-around effort, the team cruised to another victory as they move to 7-3 on their home floor this season. While it was a lopsided game, the Pelicans had some solid performances, most notably from Jeremiah Fears (29 points) and Jordan Poole (25 points), but with a lack of depth and proven star power, this team once again faded in the presence of a rising superstar in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers (14-3) have hit the ground running in the LeBron James era, but on Saturday it was Joel Embiid leading the way as they took down the Milwaukee Bucks (1-16), a team that are perhaps the worst overall in the entire NBA. With 26 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists, Embiid was back to his MVP-level best in this one, and with all five starters and two bench players in double digits, this was an all-around team performance from the Sixers.

It was tight down the stretch, however, with the Bucks outscoring the Sixers in the final frame in this game behind 50 from Tyler Herro, but ultimately it wasn't enough as Philadelphia clearly have the talent edge in this one as they hung on to pick up the key win and move to 7-2 at home on the season.

Around the League

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks moved to 9-7 on the season with a 110-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, led by 22 points from Cooper Flagg and 25 from Kyrie Irving, with the Mavericks clearly finding their gameplan to success as the season rolls along. The Clippers got a combined 40 points from Rui Hachimura and Brook Lopez, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers fall to 4-11 on the season as they continue searching for an identity both on and off the court.

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their winning ways with a 104-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, with 25 from Jaden McDaniels leading the way as the Wolves move to 12-5 on the season despite the ongoing absence of Anthony Edwards. In the loss, Memphis got 23 from Cedric Coward in the absence of star rookie Cameron Boozer, with the team falling in a tight one as their six-game winning streak comes to an end, with the team moving to 12-5 on the season.

In the late game, the Sacramento Kings snapped their eight-game losing streak and picked up just their second win of the season by edging Boston 97-96, with the Celtics slumping to a third-straight loss.