James Harden follows through on a shot during historic 51-point night (2026)

Scottie Barnes scored 29 points as the Toronto Raptors upset the Detroit Pistons 105-102 in the NBA Cup on Friday.

Barnes drained a driving layup to give Toronto a 103-102 lead with 14 seconds remaining and hand the Raptors a crucial win as they bid to emerge from the Eastern Conference's Group A.

Toronto, who had gone into the contest in Detroit on the back of a six-game losing streak, looked to be heading for a comfortable win after opening up a 14-point lead in the third quarter.

But Detroit rallied in the fourth, and Cade Cunningham nailed a clutch three-pointer with 19.8 seconds on the clock to edge the Pistons into the lead.

But Barnes capped a superb individual performance with the score that restored Toronto's advantage before two free throws from Immanuel Quickley sealed the result.

"We fought, we stayed resilient, we stayed together," Barnes said afterwards.

Barnes was backed by 20 points from Allen Graves while Quickley added 18 points.

Cunningham led Detroit's scoring with 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds while Kevin Huerter had 20 points.

James Harden drops 51

In Cleveland, James Harden scored 51 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 128-119 defeat of the Indiana Pacers in the East's Group B.

The Pacers surged into a 14-point lead early in the second quarter before Cleveland rallied to lead by one at half-time.

The Cavs then took over in the third, outscoring the Pacers 43-23 - with 18 coming from Harden - to effectively seal victory.

Harden's 26th career 50-point game saw him move past Kobe Bryant on the all-time rankings. Only Michael Jordan (31) and Wilt Chamberlain (118) have scored more.

"That's why we love the NBA - nights like that are so special," Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Harden's display. "He's getting into form, getting into shape, working his ass off," Atkinson added.

"We've got to appreciate this guy. This guy is top-10 all-time. It's an honor to coach him."

Around the league

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans were eliminated from the tournament after falling 126-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scoring with 40 points.

New Orleans led by 16 points late in the third but unraveled in the face of a fourth-quarter Thunder onslaught.

In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored 26 points as the Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 133-124 in a thrilling slug-fest that saw the lead change hands 32 times.

Jokic was one of seven Denver players to finish in double figures, while Alperen Sengun led Houston with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Los Angeles Lakers meanwhile recovered from an 11-point deficit in the second half to score a 106-104 defeat of the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers improved to 2-1 in the Western Conference Group C as the Kings' elimination was confirmed.