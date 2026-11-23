Jamal Murray scored 45 points and Nikola Jokic weighed in with a 37-point triple double as the Denver Nuggets battled to a 151-145 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA on Sunday.

The Nuggets improved to 10-5 for the season but were pushed to the brink by the struggling Bulls (4-12) before Murray and Jokic combined for 12 points in overtime to see Denver home.

Murray's masterpiece included six three-pointers, while Christian Braun also came up big for Denver with a 21-point contribution.

The Bulls were led by 33 points from Buddy Hield – who nailed seven three-pointers – while Jalen Smith added 26. Australian guard Josh Giddey scored 23 points with 22 assists and 14 rebounds.

Denver coach David Adelman was relieved to escape with a win.

"It was just a really tough night for us guarding them, but obviously at the other end, we did a lot of really good things," Adelman said.

"It's the NBA – if we could win 130-60 every night, we would...If we'd lost I would say 'Our defense is really bad and blah blah blah.' But we didn't. We won, and we're 10 and five."

Earlier, the Miami Heat romped past the injury-hit Oklahoma City Thunder 123-113 to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Miami, who started without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin strain), took full advantage of a depleted Thunder line-up to record a wire-to-wire win.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists with two steals and three blocks.

Pelle Larsson added 21 points while Nikola Jovic scored 15 from the bench as seven Miami players finished in double figures.

"Coming into the game, obviously one of your best players is out of the game, so the next player has to step up – and that was me," Adebayo said, referring to Antetokounmpo's absence.

Miami improved to 10-6 for the season with the victory while Oklahoma City, who were without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fell to 10-7.

The Atlanta Hawks improved to 11-6 with a 107-97 defeat of the Detroit Pistons.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker rattled in six three-pointers to finish with 27 points as Atlanta erupted in the fourth quarter to extend their winning streak to four games.

Detroit trailed by 10 points midway through the second quarter, but rallied to lead by as many as 13 in the third quarter before taking an 11-point advantage into the final frame.

But Atlanta flipped the script in the fourth quarter, embarking on an 18-0 run to take the lead before outscoring the Pistons 33-12 to surge to victory.

Isaiah Joe led Detroit's scoring with 19 off the bench but Cade Cunningham was restricted to just five points while serving up 15 assists.

The reigning NBA champion New York Knicks defeated their arch-rival Indiana Pacers 113-106 thanks to 30 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and 22 points from Jalen Brunson.

This marked yet another double-double for Towns, who was absent from the Knicks dramatic win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, but returned and didn't miss a beat as his incredible start to the 2026/27 campaign continues.

The struggling Golden State Warriors upset the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, winning a low-scoring encounter 88-87 to snap their five-game losing streak. This marks the Warriors first win this season without Stephen Curry in the lineup, with the team moving to 9-8 overall and 7-1 at home this season behind 18 points from Brandin Podziemski.

In the defeat, Jayson Tatum put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, as the 11-6 Celtics battled despite missing Mitchell Robinson and Paul George in this key matchup.

Around the League

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards moved to 7-11 on the season with a 116-96 win over the Orlando Magic behind 22 points and 7 rebounds from star big man Anthony Davis, who continues to dominate on the floor when he's healthy. Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa combined for 40 in support of Davis as the Wizards move to 3-5 at home on the season, and while they're a long way under .500, this is a team that continues to show potential.

The Utah Jazz battled hard behind 39 points from Svi Mykhailiuk, but it wasn't enough as they fell to 1-9 at home on the season with a 116-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Cooper Flagg was once again the main man for Dallas with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, with all five Mavericks starters in double digits as they moved to 10-7 overall on the season.