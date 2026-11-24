After enduring a heartbreaking ending to the season in the play-in tournament and missing the playoffs last year, the Golden State Warriors entered this season with a chip on their shoulder and thoughts of redemption. The team from the Bay, built around superstar Steph Curry, knew that it fell well short of expectations.

Rather than making blockbuster trades, the front office focused on retaining the poised veteran core and adding some depth. But the highly anticipated beginning of the season quickly turned into a nightmare as the Warriors lost the first three games.

And the schedule wasn't getting any easier, with the Denver Nuggets next up on the road.

The last time the Warriors started 0-4 was in the 2007-08 season, and the pressure was on to avoid repeating the unpleasant mark. It was time to lock in, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg made sure the Warriors wouldn't leave Colorado empty-handed.

In just his fourth NBA game, the Warriors’ starting forward delivered a performance that put the entire league on notice.

Lendeborg exploded for 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in just over 30 minutes of action, leading Golden State to a convincing 134–114 victory over the Nuggets.

He shot 9-of-19 from the field and made 12 of his 13 free throws. His +27 rating was the best among the Warriors' starters. Despite having Curry on one side and Nikola Jokic on the other, the night belonged entirely to the rookie. Welcome to the league!

He's one of the most exciting young talents the league has seen in a while, but Lendeborg's basketball career nearly ended before it had a chance to take off. He played just 11 games in high school.

It wasn't a lack of talent or skill that kept him off the court. It was academics.

Instead of paying attention in class, Lendeborg often slept through lessons, and his grades suffered.

They got so bad that he became ineligible to play basketball. That was until it all turned around.

A night that changed everything

It wasn’t bothering him. As he later admitted, his first love was baseball.

But all of his friends played basketball, so he joined, wanting to fit in. He was pretty big from an early age, and his size allowed him to hold his own. And because he was always playing, he naturally got better. He would spend hours hooping with friends, just so he didn’t have to be at home.

Lendeborg was born in Puerto Rico but moved to Ohio when he was two years old, then moved to New Jersey. He had a great relationship with his mom, but things were complicated with his dad.

They rarely saw eye to eye and argued most of the time. Yaxel didn’t want to be around him, so he bounced between basketball courts and couches at his friends' places, playing video games. Sometimes until 10 p.m. or later, not getting enough sleep. Thus, sleeping in school.

He was caught in a never-ending, vicious cycle.

Until one night, his mom ended it. She came to pick him up from his friend’s house at 10 p.m., like many times before. He climbed in the passenger seat, expecting his mom to let him have it.

But she wasn’t screaming at him. She didn’t start her minivan and storm off. She just sat there. Broken, crying, at her lowest. In a Players Tribune story, Lendeborg later recalled those were the realest and saddest tears he'd ever seen in his life.

“You need to do what I tell you right now, Yax,” she said.

She told him there was no more messing around, staying up late, or not caring about school. In order to graduate, he needed to enter a dual-enrollment program at Camden County College and complete 10 courses.

At first, he thought she was crazy. 10 courses? No way. Until he looked at her.

“I remember this shiver coming over my entire body and just being like: ‘This is no joke right now. Nobody is smiling here. You have your mom up in this minivan crying her eyes out because you don’t know how to be a good son," said Yaxel.

"Your own mom! Who does everything for you. Works two jobs. Shows you love no matter what. And this is how you’re being?!’”

In that moment, everything changed. He has never been the same since.

“You know what, Mom, you’re completely right. I need to be better. And I promise you I will be. I get it. For real.”

He got his academics in order and became eligible to play for his high school basketball team in the last 11 games of the season and helped Pennsauken High School varsity to 10 straight wins.

His mom was at every game, supporting him from the bleachers. But Lendeborg was still just having fun playing, not thinking about his future. After the team got eliminated in the playoffs, his teammates were crying.

Then, it was time for the next step.

Mom’s plan

After graduating from high school, Lendeborg started working at a warehouse, almost forgetting about basketball. And while he was at work, his mom was emailing coaches and making phone calls. She signed him up for a showcase camp behind his back, dragged him out of bed at 7 a.m., and drove him to the gym.

While he was hooping, she was talking to anyone who would listen, trying to find somebody willing to give her son an opportunity.

A few days later, she marched into his room, saying, “You are going to Arizona!"

"Arizona Western. Junior College. For basketball. You leave in two weeks. Get packin’."

Yaxel didn’t want to go. He pleaded. He complained. He cried.

“You can’t just make me do this. All my friends are here.”

He already knew there wasn’t anything his mom couldn’t do. She wasn’t having it.

Without asking her son, she threw him a going-away party. She invited all of his friends, baked a cake, and decorated the house.

Goodbye!

Then she drove him to the airport in her minivan, and Lendeborg cried through it all. But he made it to Yuma and got on the basketball court.

Click.

Lendeborg didn’t know anybody in Arizona and didn’t know the city, but once he stepped on the hardwood, everybody spoke the same language. His first year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t affect the rising forward.

In the 2021-2022 season, Lendeborg averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He was named a third-team NJCAA All-American, won the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year award, and was also the ACCAC Freshman of the Year.

Stepping up

In his final season with the Matadors, he earned a spot on the All-American Second Team after averaging 17.2 points and led the NJCAA with 13.0 rebounds per game. At Arizona Western, Lendeborg developed into an outstanding all-around player.

His combination of size, rebounding, defensive versatility, and playmaking made him an intriguing prospect for bigger programs. He transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Lendeborg thought he made it.

“After everything I’d gone through, I was going to be a D1 college basketball player. Like: Yaxel Lendeborg, D1 Athlete — I was super proud of that,” he said for the Players Tribune.

He didn’t think things could get any better. He was enjoying every day, having fun, walking around with a huge smile on his face. He was happy. Finally, there were no more tears. No more running away from things.

Little did he know that UAB wasn’t the last stop. It was just another building block. He took the Division I stage by storm, becoming one of the most dominant forwards in the American Athletic Conference, earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in both seasons he spent in Birmingham.

He was also a two-time First-Team All-AAC selection.

He averaged 15.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game over his UAB career and recorded 45 double-doubles, a program record.

After the 2024–2025 season, he became just the second Division I player in history to finish a season with at least 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 150 assists, joining legendary Larry Bird.

A championship season in Ann Arbor

Lendeborg had one more year of eligibility.

His stellar performances caught the attention of nearly every powerhouse program in the country. He was on everybody’s radar, getting phone calls, hundreds of texts, and receiving letters in the mail.

All because years ago, his mom believed in him and reached out to anyone she could think of. Dozens of coaches. Fast forward to 2025, and everybody was chasing him.

It was a full circle for him and his mom.

The talented forward didn’t want to rush his decision and listened closely to every single coach he talked to. In the era of NIL deals, the pitch isn’t just about basketball anymore.

Programs were offering Lendeborg money he had never seen. Life-changing amounts. He didn’t let dollar signs cloud his judgment.

“I know this is gonna maybe sound crazy, or you maybe might not believe me, but if a coach was focused most on the dollar amount they were offering, I’d cross that school off my list. Because what I cared most about was how a program would make me a better player, and help me to grow into a better NBA prospect,” Lendeborg said.

After asking himself all these questions, there was a clear frontrunner. It was Michigan with head coach Dusty May. Lendeborg liked the Wolverines and everything they were about so much that he committed without even taking a visit.

There was no reality check once arriving in Ann Arbor. Lendeborg expected one, though. When he saw his 7-foot-3 teammate Aday Mara, he couldn’t believe how somebody so tall could make basketball look so effortless. He was a beast on both ends of the floor.

“Early on in practices, he’d be blocking my shot every time. I’m talking to my coaches like, ‘Um, maybe I suck? I can’t score on this guy,’” Lendeborg said.

He didn’t suck.

Lendeborg just needed to learn a couple of new moves. At 6-foot-9, he has the size and athleticism to compete with almost anyone. But transitioning to the next level required perfecting his craft.

By the time the first game of the season arrived, Lendeborg was ready.

Lendeborg played in all 40 games and made 39 starts, averaging a team-high 15.1 points while adding 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

He shot 51.5% (37.2% 3P) to become the Big Ten Player of the Year, earning consensus First-Team All-American honors, and helped Michigan put together a program-record 37-win season that ended with the national championship as the Wolverines outlasted the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the grand finale.

Impact on the grand stage

Lendeborg was sensational in March Madness, powering Michigan to nearly a flawless tournament performance.

The Wolverines had an average win margin of 19.0 points across their six-game run, and their only single-digit win came against the Huskies. In Elite 8, Lendeborg exploded for 27 points against Tennessee to send Michigan to the Final Four.

He averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in the big dance.

Michigan won its first national title since 1989.

Lendeborg had gone from a player who barely got an opportunity in high school to one of the best players in college basketball and a national champion.

After winning the championship, he credited May not only for seeing him as a basketball player but also for caring about him as a person.

“Coach May, especially. That man, he’s literally the nicest coach I’ve ever played for in my life. He’s great with Xs and Os, obviously, but even just forget basketball… He’s in here every day molding us into actual men. With high standards and a sense of how to treat people. I’m so thankful for that. It’s an honor to be coached by someone like that,” said Lendeborg back in February, before the championship run even happened.

Dreams to reality

After ending the season on the pinnacle, the next step was the NBA.

In June 2026, Golden State selected Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft. His journey had officially reached the professional level, something that once seemed almost impossible.

He went from playing in 11 high school games to being the 11th draft pick.

And once again, it’s been a seamless transition for the post player.

He immediately found himself in the starting lineup and has been a critical piece of the Warriors’ rotation. A week after scoring 31 points against Denver, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers with 37 points.

Now, Lendeborg currently averages 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while pleading an early case for Rookie of the Year.

Lendeborg's story is a testimony that not every star follows the traditional path.

Sometimes, all it takes is one opportunity, a little belief, and someone who refuses to give up on you. He will have an opportunity to compete for another trophy, but he knows he has already won in life - he already has his trophy, and it’s the person who helped make it all possible: his mother, Yissel Raposo.

Guardian angel

Even when she got diagnosed with cancer during Yaxel’s season at Michigan, she never stopped being his biggest fan. Even when she couldn’t attend games like she normally would, she never stopped looking out for her son.

Now, he is looking out for her.

“One thing I can control, though, is that I can do everything in my power to make sure my mom knows how much she means to me. I can make sure she understands that I’m so grateful for everything she’s done. And that all I’ve ever wanted was to be someone who my mom could be proud of, someone she is proud to call her son.”

In November 2026, Lendeborg surprised his mom with a new home in California. The house will complete her move to California from New Jersey, where Lendeborg grew up.

“Lifelong dream finally accomplished,” he said.

"There is no gesture big enough to properly say thank you for all the love, sacrifice, and support my mom has poured into me, but this moment was pretty special and one I'll never forget," said Lendeborg. "She deserves it all. For me, it's bigger than basketball. It's about making sure the people who believed in me get to enjoy the blessings too."

Now, his mom doesn’t need to travel to his home games anymore. She gets to witness everything up close and enjoy seeing all her hard work paying off. Sometimes, all it takes is one person who believes in you.