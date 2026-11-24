Deni Avdija scored 31 points as the Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' five-game winning streak with a dominant 128-111 road victory in the NBA on Monday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who welcomed Jaylen Brown back from injury, went into the game looking to improve their 14-3 record and extend their lead at the top of the standings.

But the Sixers saw their hopes of a sixth straight win demolished by a fired-up Blazers team at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Israeli international Avdija led the way for Portland, rattling in five three-pointers, while Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points apiece.

LeBron James led the Sixers scoring with 23 points while Tyrese Maxey added 22, with the returning Brown scoring 20.

Pacers stop the Thunder

In Indianapolis, two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points on his return to the Oklahoma City Thunder starting lineup but could not prevent the Pacers from edging a 125-120 victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Pascal Siakam led the Indiana scoring with 20 points each while Obi Toppin (17 points) and Jalen Slawson (16) made double-digit contributions from the bench.

Oklahoma City fell to 10-8 for the season to remain in ninth place in the Western Conference. Indiana improved to 6-12 as they halted their four-game losing streak.

Around the league

In Charlotte, Ty Jerome scored seven three-pointers in his 29-point contribution to the Memphis Grizzlies' 117-111 victory over the Hornets.

The Grizzlies improved to 13-5 for the season to continue their rise up the Western Conference standings.

Jerome was backed by 24 points from Cam Spencer, while Christian Anderson led the Charlotte scoring with 25 points.

In Minneapolis, the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the visiting Brooklyn Nets 142-116.

The Nets' former Minnesota star Julius Randle scored 29 points against his old club, but the visitors were dominated by a Wolves performance led by Jaden McDaniels with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.