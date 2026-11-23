With the NBA season now firmly in motion, our regular feature, NBA Weekly, takes a look at the key stories and moments from the last seven days in the world's biggest and best basketball league.

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NBA scoring frenzy continues: Harden, Wembanyama and Herro headline another historic week

We are just one month into the NBA season, and fans have already witnessed numerous jaw-dropping performances. Superstar Luka Doncic holds the season high with 53 points, and he's also recorded a 52-point outing, matching Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham. And the showstoppers keep coming. In just the past week, three more players have joined the exclusive 50-point club.

On November 20th, 2026, veteran guard James Harden torched the Indiana Pacers with 51 points, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-119 victory. Described as a "vintage Harden" performance, the scoring explosion moved him into third place on the NBA's all-time list for most 50-point games, surpassing Kobe Bryant.

"It's a different role for me," Harden said. "My usage rate isn't extremely high every game. We have somebody for that. So mine is kind of scoring when I need to, but then distributing the ball.

"My number is called, and you need to go out there and put the shots up, OK, I can still do it. I knew I can do it, but it's just when you don't do something consistently, and then it goes away a little bit, or you just don't know if you got it or not."

It was his 26th 50-point outing. He trails only behind Michael Jordan (31) and Wilt Chamberlain (118).

A day later, Victor Wembanyama erupted for 50 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs over the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91. It was his third career 50-point outing, and the second in November 2026. He shot 20-for-29 from the field and five-for-11 from beyond the arc. He added 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals.

"He started the game off aggressive, and he was trying to play with a lot of force offensively, specifically in terms of taking up real estate, trying to get to the rim," said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

"It's so interesting when people play like that, especially with his talent level. Then, it helps your rhythm with your shots and everything else. I was just hoping he got to 50 when he did. That would've been hard to take him out that close to 50."

The Spurs are currently at the top of the Western Conference, fighting for first place with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the same day, Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Tyler Herro tallied 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in a 132-129 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers as the Bucks fell to 1–16 on the season.

Down three points with 1.5 seconds left, Milwaukee set up a play for Herro, who fired off the dribble from the right wing. The buzzer-beater went in but was waved off after a review showed the ball left his hands after time expired.

Herro went 7-for-13 from deep and made all of his 11 free throws. His previous career-high was 41 points, dating back to 2022.

With seven 50-point performances already recorded just one month into the season, the NBA's scoring explosion shows no signs of slowing down. This season indicates that fans have plenty more fireworks to look forward to!

Michaela Trider

Orange alert in the Green House

A week ago, everything was going swimmingly for the Boston Celtics. With a record of 11 wins to two defeats, they were a well-oiled machine with a leader who rose to the occasion. All the turmoil surrounding Jaylen Brown’s trade seemed to have been put behind them: the C’s were serious title contenders. Just like every year, really.

A week on, that last point is no doubt still true. But, incredibly, the Celtics have just suffered four defeats in a row. And that’s no small matter: it hasn’t happened since May 2021. It was an unusual season, of course, coming in the wake of the COVID pandemic, but above all, it was the only season in the last 10 that Boston did not finish in the top three of the Eastern Conference.

Celtics' recent results Flashscore

And the last two defeats are particularly worrying. By just one point each time, admittedly, but losing to the Sacramento Kings - who are desperately clinging to last place in the West - and the Golden State Warriors, who had been in freefall since Steph Curry’s injury. Above all, these were games the Celtics had in the bag, leading by at least 10 points in each, before cracking and throwing in the towel after a botched crunch time.

But what is just as troubling are the post-match reactions. Joe Mazzulla didn’t mince his words after the defeat to Sacramento.

"We played well enough to win the game. They made more shots than we did and made a couple more plays down the stretch. You take a look at the process of the game; we played well and lost," he said.

It’s a statement that’s hard to take after a defeat against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Amidst this slump, Jayson Tatum is racking up the stats but without making any real impact (he was, however, absent against the Kings, as was Paul George against the Warriors), whilst the role players are in inconsistent form, despite a defence that remains top-class (second in the NBA for defensive rating).

It’s the attack that’s letting them down: Boston are 20th in points scored and 11th in offensive rating. The problem is that whilst the Celtics lead the league in three-pointers made (and attempted), they are only 13th in three-point percentage (35.7%).

This lack of variety means that, at the moment, Boston is the only team in the NBA to take more three-point shots than two-point shots. This was how the Celtics won the NBA title in 2024, but this strategy has repeatedly shown its limitations.

There is no immediate danger, however: Boston are still second in the East, but the chasing pack have closed the gap, and the C’s could slip significantly down the table if this run continues.

Nevertheless, the fixture list for the next two weeks is extremely favourable, apart from a clash against the Spurs. So there is still time to turn things round before the orange alert turns red in the Green House.

Sébastien Gente

Giddey makes Bulls history as fellow Australian Daniels shines

Josh Giddey made Chicago Bulls history on Sunday night, recording 23 points, a career-high 22 assists and 14 rebounds in a 151-145 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 24-year-old became the first Bulls player to register more than 20 assists in a game since 1985 and the first to combine at least 20 points and 20 assists since Clem Haskins in 1969.

Giddey also played a crucial role in the closing moments of regulation time. With Chicago trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Australian guard helped the Bulls erase a seven-point deficit before forcing overtime with a game-tying layup just 2.1 seconds before the buzzer. Despite his efforts, Denver pulled away in the extra period to secure the win.

It was the latest in a string of impressive performances from Giddey, who has been filling up the stat sheet throughout November. On November 13th, he recorded 15 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in an overtime victory over Atlanta.

Five days later, he came within one assist of another triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in Chicago's 137-107 win over Brooklyn. His latest performance further highlighted his ability to influence games through both scoring and playmaking.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian Dyson Daniels also impressed on Sunday, helping the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Despite scoring just five points, the Hawks guard grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out eight assists and added five steals and two blocks. Seven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass, giving Atlanta valuable second-chance opportunities.

While Giddey made headlines with his playmaking, Daniels showed his value in a different way, contributing across the stat sheet without needing to score heavily.

Natalie Csurillova