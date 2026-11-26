Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets react

The idle Dallas Mavericks became the first team to reach the Cup knockout round, clinching the West Group A title when the Phoenix Suns lost 116-104 at Houston.

Alperen Sengun had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Houston, while Kevin Durant added 20 points and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 25.

At Portland, Deni Avdija scored 33 points and Damian Lillard added 29 to lead the host Trail Blazers over San Antonio 116-111, leaving West Group C deadlocked with the Spurs, Lakers, Portland and Golden State atop it at 2-1.

"It showed our maturity," Lillard said. "We won a tough one."

French star Victor Wembanyama scored 44 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Spurs, who fell to 15-4 after their first road loss of the season.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 19 points as the defending NBA and NBA Cup champion New York Knicks beat visiting Cleveland 121-102 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jose Alvarado scored 21 off the bench for New York. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and James Harden added 28 for the Cavaliers.

Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves in a 113-106 victory at Oklahoma City.

Minnesota's LaMelo Ball had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds but left the game late with a left ankle injury.

Two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points.

Julius Randle scored 28 points to lead Brooklyn's 104-97 victory at Milwaukee, the Nets snapping a five-game losing skid.

Jaylen Wells scored 19 points to lead Memphis' 115-97 home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State's De'Anthony Melton scored 24 points to lead the Warriors over visiting Sacramento 129-110.

Matas Buzelis scored 24 points to lead Chicago over host Charlotte 107-105 as the Hornets' losing skid reached six games.