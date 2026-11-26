LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to produce a triple-double, leading Philadelphia to a 114-104 victory over Miami in the NBA Cup on Wednesday.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James, who turns 42 on December 30th, scored a season-high 25 points, passed off a season-high 12 assists and pulled down 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

Miami grabbed a 32-29 lead after the first quarter, but James scored 14 consecutive Sixers points in a second-quarter run for a 62-53 halftime lead, and the hosts never lost the lead in the second half.

"We wanted to get back to our defensive identity," James said. "We didn't do that in the first quarter but for the next 36 minutes I thought we got back to that."

The 76ers improved the best record in the Eastern Conference to 15-4 while snapping a seven-game win streak for Miami (10-7).

Both clubs are 2-1 in East Group B Cup play, but with a win Miami would have clinched the group and advanced to the knockout stage of the in-season tournament.

With Joel Embiid out due to illness and Jaylen Brown out after early left hamstring tightness, it fell to James to score and set up his teammates with NFL-ish passing.

"That's my favorite aspect of my game besides my IQ," James said.

"So to be able to go out there and just play like a quarterback role and watch these guys run the right routes and it's my job to put it on time and on target, it was fun."

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 30 points while fellow guard VJ Edgecombe added 18.

"In this league you have to have some depth for sure," James said. "It's a fast-paced game. It feels good for us. These are my young bulls right here. They keep me going. They keep me energized."

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo led Miami with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

A late rebound gave James his first triple-double with the 76ers, drawing a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

James left the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season and selected the 76ers from several clubs in hopes of capturing a fifth NBA crown.