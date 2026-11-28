Mustapha Amzil scored 32 points as Finland beat Slovenia 107-92 in qualification for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The victory takes Finland to second in Group L behind only already-qualified France with three matches still to play. The top three in the six-team group will qualify for next year's World Cup.

The Finnish Wolfpack were without Lauri Markkanen, while there was no Luka Doncic for Slovenia as all teams had to make do without NBA stars during this international window. And it was Finland who fared better in Celje, as Slovenia never led by more than one point.

That said, the Finnish lead at half-time was only four points, 57-53, but the visitors pulled clear in the second half, inspired by Amzil, who scored six three-pointers from seven attempts en route to scoring 32 points while still adding eight rebounds during the match. Amzil also scored Finland's last eight points of the contest to take them into triple figures and round off the 107-92 win.

Finland improve their record in the group to six wins and three defeats, and next they play bottom-of-the-group Estonia at home, knowing that victory and other results going their way will be enough for them to make a third appearance at the FIBA World Cup.

Follow all the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers on Flashscore.