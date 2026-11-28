The San Antonio Spurs erased a 20-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-96 on Friday and punch their ticket to the NBA Cup quarter-finals on the final night of group play.

Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, adding two assists, four steals and a pair of blocked shots to fuel the Spurs in the battle between the Western Conference's top two teams.

Luka Doncic scored 31 points to lead the Lakers, but Los Angeles were eliminated from the in-season tournament.

San Antonio advanced as a wild card with a win that allowed Portland - 116-94 winners over the Golden State Warriors - to clinch the victory in West group C.

Seven of the eight quarter-final Cup berths were still up for grabs going into Friday's games.

The Spurs left it late, but after scoring just 38 points in the first half they out-scored the Lakers 30-14 in the third quarter to turn the tide.

Stephon Castle led San Antonio's scoring with 26 points, coming up with a pair of big three-pointers in the fourth quarter. De'Aaron Fox and Wembanyama drained clutch free throws in the waning seconds to seal the win.

"We're battle tested," Castle said. "We win big games and we stick together when it's tough for us."

In the quarter-finals the Spurs will play the Dallas Mavericks, who beat the Phoenix Suns 113-109 to finish 4-0 in group play.

The Trail Blazers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat Minnesota 114-109 to eliminate the Timberwolves.

The Philadelphia 76ers, fueled by 21 points from LeBron James, cruised past the Indiana Pacers 111-87 on Friday and into the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup.

James added seven rebounds and six assists, and center Joel Embiid scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leading 76ers, who finished top of East group B and were joined in the knockout rounds of the in-season tournament by the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics as group play wrapped up on Friday.

James - coming off an impressive triple-double in a win over Miami on Wednesday - set an early tone, hitting three three-pointers in the opening minutes.

Philadelphia never trailed, leading by as many as 32 to reach the Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

"We're in it," said James, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023. "Everyone knows about the Cup games, and everyone knows the importance of it and trying to play for something. I've been a part of it before and trying to seize the opportunity."

In Detroit, Isaiah Joe scored 22 points off the bench to lead seven Pistons players to score in double figures in a 113-98 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee, led by 23 points from Brayden Burries, led by as many as 16 points in the first quarter.

But Detroit, missing starters Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and Cade Cunningham, seized control for good with a 42-point third period and finished top of East Group A, ahead of Toronto and Orlando on points differential.

Atlanta clinched East Group C with an 87-86 victory over the Boston Celtics, who also advanced as the East's wild card.

Jalen Johnson scored 24 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 for the Hawks, who erased a 17-point first-half deficit on their way to a fifth straight win.

It was knotted at 83-83 with 1:10 remaining, but Alexander-Walker drove for a go-ahead basket and Jalen Johnson blocked a Jayson Tatum attempt in the lane. Alexander-Walker drilled a pair of free-throws that pushed Atlanta's lead to four and that was enough despite Derrick White's closing three-pointer.

Boston coughed up 26 turnovers as they squandered a double-digit lead for the fourth time in their last five games.

Absent from the East's quarter-final lineup are the Knicks, who won last year's Cup in what proved a warm-up for their first NBA title in 53 years.

Needing a win over Miami and for other results to fall their way, the Knicks erased a 23-point deficit to lead by one in the fourth quarter before falling 108-105 to the Heat.