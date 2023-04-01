Czech doubles powerhouse Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova part ways

Krejcikova and Siniakova picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year
Profimedia
Dynamic Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova (27) and Katerina Siniakova (27) will not play doubles together during the 2024 season, the WTA said on its website on Sunday, pausing their hugely successful partnership after collecting seven Grand Slam titles together.

The pair won in San Diego in September but lost to Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup this weekend.

Siniakova initiated the split after an injury-marred 2023, according to media reports, but did not rule out a potential reunion.

The Olympic doubles champions picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year.

