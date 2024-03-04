Dimitri Van den Bergh beats world champion Luke Humphries to claim UK Open

Dimitri Van den Bergh with the trophy after his fine victory
Dimitri Van den Bergh with the trophy after his fine victory
Profimedia
Dimitri Van den Bergh (29) has won the 2024 UK Open. The Belgian was too strong for world champion Luke Humphries (29) in a nerve-racking final that finished 11-10.

The victory marked the second major title for Van den Bergh, who managed to win the 2020 World Matchplay.

The darts player from Antwerp went through a difficult period, in which results often failed to materialise and he was at odds with fellow player Kim Huybrechts.

At the 'FA Cup of darts', The DreamMaker took sporting revenge.

The success came as a surprise to Dancing Dimi, who recently enlisted the help of a psychologist to get results again.

"I have no words for it," Van den Bergh said after the final.

"I've had to go deep, I've learned a lot over the past few months. The sports psychologist has worked well for me and it is paying off a lot faster than expected."

Van den Bergh, seventh in the world rankings, defeated Brendan Dolan, Vincent van der Voort, Jonny Clayton, Martin Lukeman, Damon Heta as well as world champion and world number one, Luke Humphries, on his way to the title.

"It's very special, especially the way I won," he admitted.

"At times it seemed very easy, but I had to give everything," he reflected on the match in which he saw an 8-4 lead in legs turn into an 8-8 tie.

Van den Bergh regained a two-leg lead but saw it come down to an all-decisive last leg and Humphries would have been close to winning another major tournament.

"In the end, I got lucky. My opponent, the world champion, missed match darts and then I became a major winner for the second time," said Van den Bergh, who missed no fewer than six match darts himself.

"The disbelief prevails."

Mentions
DartsUK OpenVan den Bergh DimitriHumphries Luke
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United

