Luke Humphries claims World Grand Prix crown after win over Price

Luke Humphries (28) won the World Grand Prix title in Leicester on Sunday evening after defeating Welshman Gerwyn Price (38).

The Englishman won the clash 5-2 while throwing eight 180's, three ton-plus checkouts and a 93.30 average.

'Cool Hand Luke' was true to his nickname in the finishes, especially when producing a stunning 170 checkout in the fifth set.

Humphries had initially struggled early on as Price raced into a 2-0 lead in the first set of the best-of-nine encounter.

But he soon began to get the best of 'the Iceman', breaking Price's throw in the second and third sets to take command of the final, with a 12-darter on double two to take the fourth.

Price - aiming to pick up the title for the first time since 2020 - just about got himself back into the match, initially missing 126 before Humphries then missed 89, allowing Price to make it 3-2.

It was all Humphries from then though, with the world number six pulling away and hitting an incredible 138 for the victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Price admitted he was gutted with the final result: "I'm absolutely gutted. I wish we could play these games in Wales.

"I think I played better overall. He had better support. He deserved the win.

"Positive is I've got a good man cave to go back home to."

Humphries was simply happy to revel in his moment, telling Sky Sports: "I've imagined this moment. That was the great game of my life.

"That 138 is probably one of the best shots of my career, let alone for the title. I couldn't have picked a better ending.

"I think I proved that I have got it."