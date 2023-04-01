Luke Humphries claims World Grand Prix crown after win over Price

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. World Grand Prix
  4. Luke Humphries claims World Grand Prix crown after win over Price
Luke Humphries claims World Grand Prix crown after win over Price
Luke Humphries won the clash 5-2 while throwing eight 180's
Luke Humphries won the clash 5-2 while throwing eight 180's
Profimedia
Luke Humphries (28) won the World Grand Prix title in Leicester on Sunday evening after defeating Welshman Gerwyn Price (38).

The Englishman won the clash 5-2 while throwing eight 180's, three ton-plus checkouts and a 93.30 average.

'Cool Hand Luke' was true to his nickname in the finishes, especially when producing a stunning 170 checkout in the fifth set.

Humphries had initially struggled early on as Price raced into a 2-0 lead in the first set of the best-of-nine encounter.

But he soon began to get the best of 'the Iceman', breaking Price's throw in the second and third sets to take command of the final, with a 12-darter on double two to take the fourth.

Price - aiming to pick up the title for the first time since 2020 - just about got himself back into the match, initially missing 126 before Humphries then missed 89, allowing Price to make it 3-2.

It was all Humphries from then though, with the world number six pulling away and hitting an incredible 138 for the victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Price admitted he was gutted with the final result: "I'm absolutely gutted. I wish we could play these games in Wales.

"I think I played better overall. He had better support. He deserved the win.

"Positive is I've got a good man cave to go back home to."

Humphries was simply happy to revel in his moment, telling Sky Sports: "I've imagined this moment. That was the great game of my life.

"That 138 is probably one of the best shots of my career, let alone for the title. I couldn't have picked a better ending.

"I think I proved that I have got it."

Mentions
DartsWorld Grand PrixPrice GerwynHumphries Luke
Related Articles
Martin Schindler becomes first German to reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals
Michael van Gerwen: 'Family is there, winning the tournament; what more could you want?'
Darts
Dominant Nathan Aspinall beats Jonny Clayton to win World Matchplay darts
Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall reach World Matchplay semi-finals
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen eliminated at World Matchplay
Michael van Gerwen crushes Gerwyn Price to win record seventh Premier League Darts title
Darts top stars head to Prague for weekend of action in European Tour
Jonny Clayton defeats Josh Rock to win Austrian Darts Open
Van Gerwen aiming for Premier League history with record points haul
Most Read
Football Tracker: Granada hold Barcelona, PSG back to winning ways against Rennes
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings