Martin Schindler becomes first German to reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals

Darts player Martin Schindler (27) is the first German ever to reach the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix. The world number 25 defeated Englishman Stephen Bunting (38), who was ranked one place above him, in the round of 16.

"I'm still shaking," Schindler said several minutes after the match.

"It means a lot to me. These are the tournaments where you have to perform."

Schindler had a hard time getting into the match at the Morningsyde Arena, while his opponent played strongly straight away.

'Concentrate on myself'

Bunting won the first set and started the next one impressively with six perfect darts.

"It was very difficult to get to the doubles at all," Schindler explained.

"I just tried to concentrate on myself."

This tactic was to pay off for the German.

Little by little, he got more into the match and won the next two sets. In the meantime he provided a highlight with the highest possible check-out (160).

Bunting managed to counter once more and to secure set four, but in the end it was Schindler who used his first match dart to win the deciding set.

Since the first round exit of German number one Gabriel Clemens (40) against two-time World Champion Peter Wright (53), Schindler is the only remaining German in the tournament.

In the quarter-finals on Friday he will meet Gerwyn Price (38), the 2021 World Champion, who eliminated him in the first round last year.