Martin Schindler becomes first German to reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. World Grand Prix
  4. Martin Schindler becomes first German to reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals
Martin Schindler becomes first German to reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals
Schindler in action in Leicester
Schindler in action in Leicester
Profimedia
Darts player Martin Schindler (27) is the first German ever to reach the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix. The world number 25 defeated Englishman Stephen Bunting (38), who was ranked one place above him, in the round of 16.

"I'm still shaking," Schindler said several minutes after the match.

"It means a lot to me. These are the tournaments where you have to perform."

Schindler had a hard time getting into the match at the Morningsyde Arena, while his opponent played strongly straight away.

'Concentrate on myself'

Bunting won the first set and started the next one impressively with six perfect darts.

"It was very difficult to get to the doubles at all," Schindler explained.

"I just tried to concentrate on myself."

This tactic was to pay off for the German.

Little by little, he got more into the match and won the next two sets. In the meantime he provided a highlight with the highest possible check-out (160).

Bunting managed to counter once more and to secure set four, but in the end it was Schindler who used his first match dart to win the deciding set.

Since the first round exit of German number one Gabriel Clemens (40) against two-time World Champion Peter Wright (53), Schindler is the only remaining German in the tournament.

In the quarter-finals on Friday he will meet Gerwyn Price (38), the 2021 World Champion, who eliminated him in the first round last year.

Mentions
DartsWorld Grand PrixSchindler MartinBunting StephenClemens GabrielPrice GerwynWright Peter
Related Articles
Michael van Gerwen: 'Family is there, winning the tournament; what more could you want?'
Darts
Dominant Nathan Aspinall beats Jonny Clayton to win World Matchplay darts
Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall reach World Matchplay semi-finals
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen eliminated at World Matchplay
Michael van Gerwen crushes Gerwyn Price to win record seventh Premier League Darts title
Darts top stars head to Prague for weekend of action in European Tour
Jonny Clayton defeats Josh Rock to win Austrian Darts Open
Van Gerwen aiming for Premier League history with record points haul
Michael Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim first world darts title in London
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
2030 World Cup set to be held in six different countries across three continents
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings