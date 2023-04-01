Eddie Jones feels no guilt over Japan head coach job after leaving Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Eddie Jones feels no guilt over Japan head coach job after leaving Australia
Eddie Jones feels no guilt over Japan head coach job after leaving Australia
Newly appointed Japan head coach Eddie Jones arrives for the press conference in Tokyo
Newly appointed Japan head coach Eddie Jones arrives for the press conference in Tokyo
Reuters
Japan's new head coach Eddie Jones (63) stressed that he was not interviewed for the role before the World Cup where he oversaw Australia's disastrous campaign, saying on Thursday that he did not feel any guilt about the process of his appointment.

The Japan Rugby Football Union on Wednesday announced the reappointment of Australian Jones as Jamie Joseph's replacement, ending weeks of speculation about a return to the role he had held from 2012 to 2015.

Jones quit as Australia head coach at the end of October after the Wallabies' worst World Cup campaign - where the twice champions crashed out at the pool stage - having repeatedly denied media reports that he had been interviewed by Japan.

"I didn't do an interview before the World Cup," Jones told reporters.

"I was asked by the recruitment agency to share my experiences on Japan and some people might have construed that as an interview.

"The first interview I had with Japan was in December and that's the only one I've had.

"I feel terrible about the results (with Australia). I wanted to go back and change Australia. I don't feel any guilt at all about this process."

Jones, who took charge of Australia for his second stint in January but left the Wallabies with two wins and seven losses in 2023, was asked if he needed to apologise to the country's fans but said he had given them everything.

"It wasn't good enough. I had a plan of what we needed to do to change Australian rugby. We weren't able to do that," Jones said.

"Rugby Australia weren't able to help support that so I decided to move on. I wish Australia all the best."

Jones, who will start his second stint as Japan's head coach on January 1st, said he hoped to help the Brave Blossoms maximise their potential after they reached the World Cup quarter-finals on home soil in 2019 before a pool stage exit in France this year.

"I'm looking forward to the task of creating a Japanese side that has real identity and a pointed difference," Jones said.

"Because we're a smaller team, we need to play the game faster with our feet and our heads than the opposition... I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Mentions
Rugby UnionJones EddieJapanAustralia
Related Articles
Japan Rugby Football Union names Eddie Jones as head coach for second time
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be announced as Japan head coach on Thursday
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be reappointed as Japan head coach
Show more
Rugby Union
Leinster wary of potential Champions Cup 'sting' before Sale visit
Arundell ineligible for England until 2026 after Racing 92 contract extension
Australia to have strong Japan ties regardless of Jones, says Rugby Australia boss
Former Ireland and Lions great Syd Millar died aged 89
Springboks to play Ireland, New Zealand and Portugal at home in 2024
Wallabies winger Nawaqanitawase to defect to NRL from 2025
Most Read
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United hit new low

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings