England lack bite in subdued win over Malta at muted Wembley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England lack bite in subdued win over Malta at muted Wembley
England lack bite in subdued win over Malta at muted Wembley
England took the lead through an own goal after a cross by Phil Foden
England took the lead through an own goal after a cross by Phil Foden
AFP
England secured a 14th consecutive UEFA European Championship qualifying (ECQ) victory at Wembley as they laboured to a 2-0 victory over Malta - maintaining their unbeaten status in this ECQ cycle in the process.

A capacity crowd at the national stadium expected to see a dominant performance from the Three Lions, even if qualification for Germany 2024 has already been secured.

Far from it, however, and Gareth Southgate’s men were nearly behind inside the opening 30 seconds when Teddy Teuma’s effort drifted mere inches wide of the target.

England struggled for attacking fluency throughout the half, but that didn’t stop them taking the lead inside the opening 10 minutes in fortuitous circumstances.

Harry Kane was booked for simulation in the first half
Profimedia

Phil Foden’s attempted cutback towards Harry Kane was deflected off the unfortunate Enrico Pepe and beyond his goalkeeper at the near post - remarkably the third own goal Malta have conceded in this ECQ cycle.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with England struggling to create anything of note. Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka were introduced at the interval, and the pair of substitutes were eventually involved as the hosts doubled their advantage.

Walker started an intricate move off with a fizzed pass into Foden, who returned the favour to Saka before teeing up Kane for a tap-in.

The captain has now scored in eight consecutive games for club and country for the first time in his career, and was a fitting goalscorer on the night Wembley honoured the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

The threat on Jordan Pickford’s goal at the other end disappeared in the second period, leaving England to see out a comfortable, yet underwhelming victory.

While the hosts are sitting pretty at the top of the group, Malta are rock bottom having lost all eight of their qualifiers, scoring just twice and conceding 20 in a chastening campaign.

Match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Phil Foden (England)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up with the match stats with Flashscore.

Meanwhile, Italy held back a spirited North Macedonia fightback to win 5-2 in Rome, boosting their chances of qualification to Euro 2024 with an all-important game against Ukraine to come on Monday.

Read the full report from the Italian capital now.

Mentions
FootballMaltaEnglandFoden PhilKane HarryItalyNorth Macedonia
Related Articles
Gareth Southgate's plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Bellingham tipped to 'be the difference' for England in Italy showdown
Show more
Football
Ivory Coast enjoy goal-fest over Seychelles but Cameroon labour to victory
Denmark secure their place at Euro 2024 with victory over Slovenia
Soucek sends Czech Republic to brink of Euro 2024 qualification with draw in Poland
Vinicius Jr may miss World Cup qualifier against Argentina with injury
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland
Eduardo Berizzo leaves Chile post, youth coach Nicolas Cordova named interim manager
England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham wins Golden Boy award
Germany goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen ruled out of friendlies with back injury
'It's not me!': Kevin De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'
Most Read
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings