Gareth Southgate's plans for England disrupted amid players injuries

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Gareth Southgate's plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
Gareth Southgate's plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
England secured qualification for next year's finals in Germany after last month's win at home to Italy
England secured qualification for next year's finals in Germany after last month's win at home to Italy
Reuters
Coach Gareth Southgate said his plans for the England squad for the European 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Friday and North Macedonia three days later have changed due to the absence of several players through injury.

Having secured qualification for next year's finals in Germany after last month's win at home to Italy, Southgate's concern turned to the missing players and how to adjust the squad.

"You always have to adapt. We'd maybe have written two possible teams for the (next) two games but you never really know what's going to come your way," Southgate said in a press conference on Thursday.

"We have lost more players than is normal and there's some long-term injuries amidst that, which is a big shame for the players themselves, but then there’s always opportunities for the players coming in."

Southgate faces England's final games of the year without key players like Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Chelsea's Levi Colwill, both out with shoulder injuries.

The coach added that due to the absences, it is important as a manager to find the balance and be able to make the tough decisions, after he was questioned over the absence of Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling.

"As a player, you never agree with a manager's decision to leave you out, but you just hope you do it in the most respectful way possible, with constructive points so they can go away and work on things," said Southgate.

Southgate also spoke of how, despite England leading Group C with 16 points after six games, his priority is to prove they are a top team that wins games, despite facing constant criticism.

"The most important message revolves around our day-to-day standard on the training ground," said Southgate. "We aspire to be a top team, and we've been consistent for a while, and that comes from everything you do and the things no one else sees."

Mentions
FootballEnglandMaltaNorth MacedoniaItalyChelseaBellingham JudeColwill LeviReal MadridSterling Raheem
Related Articles
England's Bellingham and Colwill withdraw from Euro squad with shoulder injuries
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Palmer, Lewis, Konsa get first England call-ups for Euro qualifiers
Show more
Football
Saudi Pro League director Emenalo hoping for quiet January window
Creative Lee delights South Korea coach Klinsmann after comfortable victory over Singapore
Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina
Scotland's McTominay lambasts Georgia players for 'crying like babies'
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in new midfield role for England
Euro 2024 roundup: Slovakia clinch qualification with comeback win over Iceland
Salah bags four goals for Egypt as Nigeria suffer a shock setback in World Cup qualifying
Updated
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Updated
Italy call up late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi will be fit for World Cup qualifiers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings