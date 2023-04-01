Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Turkey through on goal
Turkey through on goal
AFP
Turkey moved to the top of Group D in European Championship qualifying after a 1-0 win over Croatia at the Opus Arena, extending the Crescent-Stars’ impressive away record in Euros qualifying to just one defeat in their last 12 matches.

Aiming for a third consecutive appearance in the European Championship finals, it was the visitors who edged a closely-fought opening 15 minutes, with Kerem Akturkoglu seeing two early efforts well saved by Dominik Livakovic in the Croatia goal.

Armed with the momentum, Turkey continued to probe for an opener as the first half progressed, and their persistence was rewarded on the half-hour mark when Barıs Yilmaz raced onto a through ball from Salih Ozcan before lifting a superb first-time effort over an advancing Livakovic.

Stunned by the visitors’ dominant start, Croatia looked to gain a foothold in the contest before half time.

However, clear-cut opportunities came at a premium for the underwhelming hosts, with Petar Musa seeing a half-chance comfortably saved by Ugurcan Cakir, as Turkey made it through to the interval with a well-deserved lead. 

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic resisted the urge to make changes at the break, however, it didn’t take long before reinforcements were called on, with the hosts struggling to find any kind of cutting edge in the final third.

Bruno Petkovic and Nikola Vlasic were among the men introduced as Croatia pushed for an equaliser with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, but Cakır stood tall in the Turkey goal to thwart Dion Drena Beljo from close range.

With full time approaching, Turkey spurned the opportunity to double their advantage when Yunus Akgun flashed a powerful drive narrowly wide of the target, but it counted for little as the visitors held firm to secure an impressive victory, moving three points clear at the top of Group D in the process. 

As for Croatia, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Wales on Sunday after their remarkable record of never having lost a home European qualifying fixture came to an end at the 38th attempt.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Salih Ozcan (Turkey)

Check out all the match stats from the game here!

Thursday's other European Qualifier results 

Latvia 2 Armenia 0 (17:00)

Albania 3 Czech Republic 0 

Andorra 0 Kosovo 3

Belarus 0 Romania 0  

Cyprus 0 Norway 4 

Faroe Islands 0 Poland 1

Mentions
FootballOzcan SalihTurkeyCroatia
Related Articles
Fernandes gives Portugal narrow win over Slovakia
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
Show more
Football
Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group
Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours ahead of friendly
Morocco hires former Spanish manager Jorge Vilda as new women's team coach
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation into reported gambling
Wayne Rooney targets Premier League return 'in the near future' with Birmingham
Former PSG boss Christopher Galtier takes job in Qatar with Al-Duhail
Liverpool's Anfield Road stand upper tier to remain closed until 2024
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings