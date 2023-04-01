EXCLUSIVE: Celtic legend Scott Brown discusses Scotland, Ben Doak, and Lewis Ferguson

Celtic great Scott Brown spoke to our friends at Tribal Football, discussing the possibility of Scotland bringing in the likes of Anthony Gordon (22) and Harvey Barnes (25), while also being full of praise for Scottish youngsters Ben Doak (18) and Lewis Ferguson (24).

Brown admits Scotland coach Steve Clarke will face a difficult decision bringing in any new faces for their Euro 2024 squad.

Clarke has openly declared his interest in Newcastle United trio Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson - all of whom have been capped by England at youth level, but remain eligible for Scotland.

Asked about the Toon's midfield trio, Brown told Tribalfootball.com on behalf of luckyblock.com: "I think as a Scotland fan everyone wants to see that happen, those players being in that squad. But I think the good thing about that squad now, Steve Clarke knows what that best starting XI is, whether it's a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3, he knows what that best XI is.

"But it's that strength in depth we're always talking about, bringing more subs on. You want to have players fighting for competition, whether it's two or three places or it's 11 places as well."

Could Anthony Gordon switch allegiance? Profimedia

However, Brown admits there could be dressing room issues given the effort the current squad made in qualifying for Germany.

He added: "I'm sure Steve will have to have a long think about it but at the same time these current lads have managed to get us to the Euros, they've worked extremely hard to make sure they put themselves in the picture and probably put themselves through a few injuries as well, but they wanted to be part of it as well.

"It's going to be hard decision for Steve if it does happen. If it doesn't, I'm sure he'll be happy just to go with the lads that he knows and what they've brought to the team so far."

Ben Doak

Brown says Celtic can be proud of the grounding they gave Ben Doak before his move to Liverpool.

Now 18 months into his time on Merseyside, the former Hoops winger penned a new contract with the Reds in August.

Brown admits coaching staff at Celtic had high hopes for Doak before he was tempted away - and was also keen to highlight the influence James Forrest would've had on a young Ben as he came through the Celtic system.

Doak signed a new contract at Liverpool back in August Profimedia

"I was speaking to Darren O'Dea and Stephen McManus and they had high hopes for him at Celtic but obviously he went down the road and went to Liverpool," he said.

"He's been involved in a lot of squads, came off the bench, he started a couple of games as well. You kind of look to wingers, and when you look at wingers at Celtic you've got James Forrest, who's probably the one that came through and it's 13/14 years now that he's been there and everyone probably looks up to him as our winger.

"So I'm sure Ben had obviously learnt from James but also now he is down in England and he's learning his trade from different people as well."

Lewis Ferguson

Brown is convinced Lewis Ferguson is set for big things in Serie A.

Ferguson has earned great press in Italy, where he has become a lynchpin for Thiago Motta's entertaining Bologna team.

The Scotland midfielder's form has brought him to the attention of bigger Serie A clubs, with the likes of Juventus and Lazio following his progress. Ferguson inked a new deal to 2027 with Bologna over the summer.

"Yeah I played with Fergie in Aberdeen and he's a great young lad, he wants to learn, he works hard, he has a great attitude and he lives and dies with football," he said.

Ferguson is flourishing in Serie A Profimedia

"So going over there was a huge chance to be perfectly honest, to go over to Italy, to a league where probably not a lot of people would know who he was, but he's thriving off the occasion and he's proving his weight in gold.

"And if he does go to a bigger club it's rightly so. His performances, his goals as well, but you can see he is built properly, he is a man, he wants to play football and even when he came on for Scotland in the last couple of games, he doesn't look out of place.

"So he will get his chance with Scotland but if he gets a move as well to go to a bigger club I'm sure he'll be looking forward to stepping up his career as much as he possibly can and play as high as he possibly can as well."