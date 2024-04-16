Felipe Anderson signs pre-contract to join Brazil's Palmeiras from Lazio

Felipe Anderson signs pre-contract to join Brazil's Palmeiras from Lazio
Felipe Anderson has made a total of 319 appearances for Lazio
Reuters
Felipe Anderson (31) has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Palmeiras from Lazio after deciding not to renew his contract with the Serie A side, the Brazilian midfielder said on Monday.

Anderson will arrive at Palmeiras after his contract with Lazio expires on June 30 and has signed until December 2027, the Brazilian club said in a statement.

"Out of respect for Lazio and all the people who have always supported me, I'd like to inform that I have not reached an agreement to renew my contract with the club and so I'll be going in a different direction next season," Anderson posted on social media.

Anderson joined the Italian club from Santos in 2013 and spent five seasons with them, winning the Italian Super Cup in 2017.

He moved to West Ham United the following year and, after a season on loan at Porto, returned to Lazio in 2021, making a total of 319 appearances, scoring 58 goals and providing 63 assists.

