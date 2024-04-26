Football Tracker: Bologna look to go second, North London derby underway

Follow the North London derby here.
Sunday, April 28th
15:20 CET - In the first Ligue 1 fixture of the day, Lille beat Metz 2-1 on the road to jump up into the top three.
Follow the action from France here.
15:16 CET - Arsenal have an early lead in the North London derby thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Remember, Arsenal cannot really afford to lose this one if they want to remain in the title race.
14:26 CET - Newly elected champions of Italy Inter have comfortably beaten 10-man Torino 2-0 to get this super Sunday started.
Next up in Serie A, Thiago Motta's brilliant Bologna could go second with a win over relegation-threatened Udinese.
14:15 CET - Below are the starting lineups for the North London derby, kicking off at the hour.
13:20 CET - Inter are getting their title celebrations going today in Milan and their fans are currently enjoying a home match against Torino to boot. It's currently goalless at the break.
At the hour, the action kicks off in Spain for the day with Cadiz hosting Mallorca in a relegation six-pointer.
11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore. After a packed Saturday, we have plenty more crackers to come today with title parties, derbies and European spots at stake across the world's best leagues.
Here are the highlights:
12:30 CET - Inter vs Torino
15:00 CET - Tottenham vs Arsenal
17:30 CET - Nottingham Forest vs Man City
18:00 CET - Napoli vs Roma
19:00 CET - Lyon vs Monaco
21:00 CET - Real Betis vs Sevilla
21:30 CET - FC Porto vs Sporting