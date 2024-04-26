Football Tracker: Bologna look to go second, North London derby underway

It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

Follow the North London derby here.

Sunday, April 28th

15:20 CET - In the first Ligue 1 fixture of the day, Lille beat Metz 2-1 on the road to jump up into the top three.

Follow the action from France here.

15:16 CET - Arsenal have an early lead in the North London derby thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Remember, Arsenal cannot really afford to lose this one if they want to remain in the title race.

14:26 CET - Newly elected champions of Italy Inter have comfortably beaten 10-man Torino 2-0 to get this super Sunday started.

Next up in Serie A, Thiago Motta's brilliant Bologna could go second with a win over relegation-threatened Udinese.

14:15 CET - Below are the starting lineups for the North London derby, kicking off at the hour.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:20 CET - Inter are getting their title celebrations going today in Milan and their fans are currently enjoying a home match against Torino to boot. It's currently goalless at the break.

At the hour, the action kicks off in Spain for the day with Cadiz hosting Mallorca in a relegation six-pointer.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore. After a packed Saturday, we have plenty more crackers to come today with title parties, derbies and European spots at stake across the world's best leagues.

Here are the highlights:

12:30 CET - Inter vs Torino

15:00 CET - Tottenham vs Arsenal

17:30 CET - Nottingham Forest vs Man City

18:00 CET - Napoli vs Roma

19:00 CET - Lyon vs Monaco

21:00 CET - Real Betis vs Sevilla

21:30 CET - FC Porto vs Sporting