Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez hospitalised with chest pain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez hospitalised with chest pain
Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez hospitalised with chest pain
Carlos Tevez took charge of Independiente in August 2023
Carlos Tevez took charge of Independiente in August 2023Reuters
Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez (40) has been hospitalised due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Tuesday.

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

The Buenos Aires-based club Independiente said the Argentine had been hospitalised at the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro after complaining of chest pain.

"They (the hospital) carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory," said in a statement.

"Carlos Tevez will be hospitalized as a precaution until the corresponding studies are completed."

Tevez won two Premier League titles with United and one with City, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. After retiring in 2021, Tevez had a stint in charge of Rosario Central in 2022.

Mentions
FootballTevez Carlos
Related Articles
Everton vs Liverpool: Three great Merseyside derbies held at Goodison Park
Mauricio Pochettino frustrated by Chelsea's inconsistency after thrashing at Arsenal
Kai Havertz coming good at the perfect time for title-chasing Arsenal
Show more
Football
Popp the hero as 10-man Marinos advance to Asian Champions League final on penalties
Derby Week: Battle for Civil War cannon as duel for Texas takes over MLS
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland ruled out of Man City's crucial trip to Brighton
Liverpool reportedly open talks with Feyenoord over coach Arne Slot
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Chelsea clash has come at the perfect time for nervy Arsenal, or has it?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings