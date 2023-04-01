Germany follow defeat to Turkey up with 2-0 loss to impressive Austria

Austria registered their ninth victory across their last 12 matches with a 2-0 win over Euro 2024 hosts Germany at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

Having confirmed their participation at the Euros finals next year, Austria flew out of the traps in Vienna as Kevin Trapp denied Christoph Baumgartner inside two minutes of the game.

On the other hand, the oldest-selected German XI in the last 23 years struggled to test Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager in a one-sided opening 15 minutes.

The hosts threatened Trapp’s goal again in the 16th minute when Michael Gregoritsch saw his one-on-one effort saved by the Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper.

Nonetheless, there was nothing the German could do to prevent Austria from deservedly taking the lead shortly before the half-hour mark as Marcel Sabitzer slotted home at the near post following a counter-attack.

Unimpressed by his side’s attacking endeavours in the first half, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann replaced the ineffectual Niclas Fullkrug with veteran striker Thomas Muller. However, the visitors’ game plan was undone shortly after the restart when Leroy Sane was shown a straight red card for unsportsmanlike conduct after an altercation with Phillipp Mwene.

Gregoritsch missed the chance to double Austria’s lead in the 64th minute when he was denied by a brilliant save but soon after, his exquisite backheel allowed Baumgartner to coolly loft the ball over the onrushing Trapp.

Austria saw out the contest to seal a victory that marks back-to-back successes for Austria over Germany, who are now winless in three matches, albeit all of which were friendlies.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christoph Baumgartner (Austria)