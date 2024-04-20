Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Girona are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season after the win
Girona are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season after the win
AFP
Girona secured European qualification for the first time in their history with a comfortable 4-1 win against relegation-battling Cadiz, ensuring the south-coast side slipped six points from safety after failing to win an away league game for more than a year.

Despite allowing Atletico Madrid to creep up behind them in the standings with a fifth away loss on the bounce last time out, Girona’s home record speaks for itself, and they made sure Cadiz had first-hand experience of that just nine minutes in.

Eric Garcia etched his name on the scoresheet for the first time at Montilivi as he headed in Savio’s excellent ball from the right, beginning a spell of momentum for the hosts. Yangel Herrera thumped against the woodwork just moments later, before the search for a second continued with Yan Couto smashing over at the far post.

Those misses appeared only to motivate Míchel’s men, however, and Ivan Martin was soon slipped through by Miguel Gutierrez to bury a curling effort inside the near post. 

The vastly superior home side continued to dominate until the break, and chances of Cadiz winning a first match on the road since early April last year – a run of 20 matches – looked increasingly slim as Savio’s looping effort dropped against the bar.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

The restart heralded a brief resurgence from the away side, mostly centred around half-time substitute Chris Ramos, who was the first in yellow to test Paulo Gazzaniga. However, any doubts about the result were put to bed with 20 minutes remaining by Artem Dovbyk, who turned on a sixpence in the area to fire in and extend his lead at the top of the LaLiga scoring charts.

Cadiz responded with a goal back through Gonzalo Escalante, who slid Roger Marti’s cross over the line despite Gazzaniga’s best efforts, but it was mere seconds before the deficit returned to three.

Portu beat an onrushing Conan Ledesma to a long ball and finished into the empty net, supplying the perfect end to a famous night at Montilivi. Although it was already all but guaranteed by Valencia’s defeat earlier in the day, the result has the significance of confirming Girona a European spot for the first time, although they will surely be aiming for the most prestigious of the three competitions.

With their sights set a little lower in avoiding the drop, Cadiz have just six matches remaining to extend their current four-season stay in the top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Savio (Girona)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGironaCadiz
Related Articles
Atletico and Barcelona shift focus to LaLiga clash after European heroics
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Show more
Football
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings