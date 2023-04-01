NHL roundup: Joey Daccord stonewalls Los Angeles Kings in Seattle Kraken win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Joey Daccord stonewalls Los Angeles Kings in Seattle Kraken win
NHL roundup: Joey Daccord stonewalls Los Angeles Kings in Seattle Kraken win
Kings right wing Laferriere (78) and Kraken defenseman Borgen (3) battle for the puck
Kings right wing Laferriere (78) and Kraken defenseman Borgen (3) battle for the puck
Reuters
Joey Daccord made 43 saves to help the visiting Seattle Kraken hold on for a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Brandon Tanev and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, who have earned at least a point in six of their past seven games (3-1-3).

Blake Lizotte scored short-handed and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Kings, who have dropped four of six (2-3-1).

The Kings outshot Seattle 20-8 in the first period but couldn't get one past Daccord. Los Angeles went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Seattle finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

See a summary of the game

Capitals 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Dylan Strome scored a power-play goal 1:41 into overtime for host Washington, which edged New York.

Hendrix Lapierre and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for the Capitals, who have won two straight following a two-game losing streak (0-1-1). Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, who have lost three of four (1-1-2) but have collected at least one point in 16 of their last 18 games (10-2-6). Varlamov recorded 34 saves.

Jets 5, Red Wings 2

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and two assists to help Winnipeg defeat visiting Detroit.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby each had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele also talked, and Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Olli Maatta scored and James Reimer made 36 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost seven of eight.

Mentions
American SportsHockeyNHLLos Angeles KingsSeattle KrakenDetroit Red WingsWinnipeg JetsWashington CapitalsNew York Islanders
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy wins on season debut against Hurricanes
NHL roundup: Vegas Golden Knights' season-opening surge makes history
NHL Weekly: Ovechkin's goal drought continues, MacKinnon overtakes Hejduk
Show more
Hockey
Former number two draft pick Nolan Patrick retires from hockey aged 25
NHL roundup: Columbus Blue Jackets pile up nine goals in rout of Buffalo Sabres
NHL roundup: Surging Stars top Seattle Kraken in overtime
NHL roundup: Ex-Devil Adam Henrique powers Ducks with first hat-trick
NHL roundup: Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers top Boston Bruins in overtime
NHL roundup: Boston Bruins top New York Islanders in shootout
NHL roundup: Steven Stamkos nets 4, Lightning halt Oilers' win streak
NHL roundup: Penguins top Canadiens in 12-round shootout as Devils edge Bruins
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings