Italy call up late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Italy call up late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced
Italy call up late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced
Vicario isn't fully fit
Vicario isn't fully fit
Reuters
Defending champions Italy called up keeper Marco Carnesecchi (23) as a precaution after Guglielmo Vicario (27) experienced fever symptoms ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, the federation said.

Vicario, who is yet to make his Italy debut, has kept four clean sheets in 12 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has also been enlisted to replace an injured Alessandro Bastoni, the federation added on Thursday.

Italy, who sit third in Group C with 10 points from six games, are looking to pip second-placed Ukraine, who they face on Monday, for a direct qualification.

Mentions
FootballItalyVicario GuglielmoBastoni AlessandroCarnesecchi MarcoMancini Gianluca
Related Articles
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Davide Calabria returns to Italy squad, Ciro Immobile misses out
Show more
Football
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in new midfield role for England
Euro 2024 roundup: Slovakia clinch qualification with comeback win over Iceland
Salah bags four goals for Egypt as Nigeria suffer a shock setback in World Cup qualifying
Updated
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Updated
More injury woes for the Netherlands as Jeremie Frimpong drops out of squad
Arsenal manager Arteta charged by FA over criticism of referee after Newcastle loss
Euro 2024 roundup: Hungary secure qualification with last-gasp equaliser against Bulgaria
PSG winger Dembele the most 'creative' player in the world according to Wyscout data
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings