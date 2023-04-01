Davide Calabria returns to Italy squad, Ciro Immobile misses out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Davide Calabria returns to Italy squad, Ciro Immobile misses out
Davide Calabria returns to Italy squad, Ciro Immobile misses out
Calabria hasn't been included in over a year
Calabria hasn't been included in over a year
Reuters
Defender Davide Calabria has been recalled to Luciano Spalletti's Italy squad for this month's final two European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, but Lazio captain Ciro Immobile was left out.

AC Milan skipper Calabria, who has not been in the national team since June 2022, was included in the 29-player squad announced on Friday following his recent impressive performances for his club.

Striker Immobile, who earlier this season struggled with a hamstring injury, was not called up despite recent good form for Lazio which included scoring the only goal in Tuesday's Champions League home win against Feyenoord.

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso and Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani received their first call-ups.

Spalletti's Italy side are third in Group C with 10 points, three points behind Ukraine but with a game in hand.

Italy host North Macedonia on November 17, a team they haven't beaten in their last three encounters.

They conclude their campaign against Ukraine in Leverkusen on Nov. 20 in the match that will determine who gets the second automatic qualification spot.

England, top of the standings on 16 points, have already qualified for next year's finals in Germany.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Bryan Cristante (AS Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Moise Kean (Juventus), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

Mentions
FootballCalabria DavideImmobile CiroItaly
Related Articles
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Gareth Southgate proud of 'relentless' England as they secure Euro 2024 spot
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Nice fail to extend Ligue 1 lead, Athletic claim dramatic victroy
Updated
Megan Rapinoe meets high stakes with a smile ahead of her final match
Athletic score last-gasp penalty to win seven-goal thriller against Celta Vigo
Luis Diaz's father shares details of kidnapping, doesn't intend to leave Colombia
Fantasy Premier League: It's time for transfers with a wealth of major injuries
Villarreal part ways with coach Pacheta after disappointing start to season
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta sweating on fitness of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard
Stones won't play for City on Sunday but injury not as bad as feared, says Guardiola
Jim Ratcliffe set to finalise deal to take minority stake at Manchester United
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings