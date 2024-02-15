Jenson Brooksby has suspension for missed anti-doping tests reduced to 13 months

Jenson Brooksby has suspension for missed anti-doping tests reduced to 13 months
Reuters
American Jenson Brooksby (23) has had his suspension for three whereabouts failures reduced from 18 months to 13, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

Brooksby was issued an 18-month suspension in October 2023 for missing three anti-doping tests in a 12-month period, which can constitute an anti-doping violation rule.

The ITIA say that following reassessment after new information regarding the missed tests was submitted by the player to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal proceedings, his fault was not as high as previously decided.

The suspension is backdated to the date of the player's third missed test, February 4, 2023, and his suspension will now end on March 3, 2024, and not January 4, 2025 as previously announced.

After reaching agreement with the ITIA, Brooksby has now withdrawn his appeal to CAS.

