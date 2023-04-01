Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future after tough first season

Kalvin Phillips takes part in a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium ahead of the Champions League final
Kalvin Phillips takes part in a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium ahead of the Champions League final
AFP
Kalvin Phillips (27) has vowed to fight for his Manchester City future after the England midfielder's troubled debut season with the treble winners.

Phillips, signed from Leeds for £42 million last year, struggled with injuries throughout much of the campaign before finding himself out of Pep Guardiola's plans during City's successful run-in.

He started just two Premier League games as City became just the second English club to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

Phillips ended a disappointing personal season on a high note by scoring his first England goal in Monday's 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford.

Insisting he has no plans to push for a move before next season, Phillips said: "To be honest I was injured before I even went to City, so that is one of the main reasons why I was injured so much.

"City have been amazing to help me get back to full fitness and I eventually played a few more games for City and England, so credit to the medical staff at City for helping me.

"My intention is to stay there. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it.

"I cannot give it 12 months and say, 'I am not playing so I am going to leave'. I came to Manchester City to win trophies and we won the trophies, but I didn't play as much as I wanted to do."

Kalvin Phillips celebrates at full-time in the Champions League final
AFP

Phillips revealed he had spoken to City team-mates Nathan Ake and England colleague Jack Grealish for advice.

The pair also needed time to settle in to the way Guardiola asks City to play.

"I just know how difficult it is to understand the way Pep wants to play and how quickly you need to adapt to play in his system," Phillips said.

"I spoke to quite a few of the players about it. Nathan Ake being one, Jack, they all said the same, they all said the first 12 months were the hardest of their City careers but after that, it doesn't become easy, but easier."

Mentions
FootballPhillips KalvinManchester City
