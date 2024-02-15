Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe (25) has communicated his desire to leave the French club at the end of the season when his contract expires, according to reports on Thursday.

The France international, who has long been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, is available on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have also all held a long-standing interest in Mbappe, but it is thought a move to the Bernabeu has always been his only chosen destination.

It brings to an end a seven-year stint with PSG, where the World Cup winner has won five league titles - including a domestic quadruple in 2019/20.

Most recently, Mbappe netted in PSG's Champions League last 16 first-leg win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Mbappe's stats this season AFP / Opta by Stats Perform

The nature of Mbappe's exit is to be finalised in the coming weeks and months, with the forward earning a reported €200 million per year.