Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season, according to reports

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season, according to reports
Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season, according to reports
Mbappe claps to the PSG fans
Mbappe claps to the PSG fans
Reuters
France captain Kylian Mbappe (25) will join LaLiga giants Real Madrid when his contract with Paris St Germain finishes at the end of the season, Le Parisien and ESPN reported on Saturday.

Mbappe said last year he would not renew his contract at the Ligue 1 side when it expired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, allowing him to move on to another club on a free transfer.

French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, citing sources, said the striker would announce a pre-contract agreement with the 14-times European champions next week.

Media reports last September said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses worth up to 100 million euros ($107.84 million) to leave PSG as a free agent.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real in 2022 but announced a contract extension with PSG just weeks before the transfer window opened.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMbappe KylianReal MadridPSGLigue 1Transfer News
Related Articles
OPINION: Bias for Lionel Messi standing in the way of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe
PSG 'the best place for Mbappe' according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland and Vinicius - Who is ready to claim football's throne?
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Napoli get super Sunday going
Updated
Swedish World Cup finalist and Fiorentina legend Kurt Hamrin dies aged 89
Love and heartbreak as Inter Miami hit Hong Kong but Messi doesn't play
Howe hopes Gordon's injury not serious as Newcastle's woes persist
Under-pressure Hodgson says he can turn Crystal Palace around
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Inzaghi and Allegri downplay importance of clash between Inter Milan and Juventus
Jordan Henderson makes bright start at Ajax in draw with league leaders PSV
Messi mania hits Hong Kong as thousands flock to Inter Miami training
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Napoli get super Sunday going
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Ivory Coast complete stunning extra-time comeback to beat Mali and book semi-final spot
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings