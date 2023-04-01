OPINION: Bias for Lionel Messi standing in the way of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi (36) was crowned FIFA Men's Player of the Year for 2023 last night, beating Erling Haaland (23) and Kylian Mbappe (25) to the prize.

The period for the award given is from December 19th 2022 - the day after Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar - and August 20th last year.

Within that time, Messi won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain alongside Mbappe before leaving European football for MLS side Inter Miami.

Across the pond, the Argentine hero won the Leagues Cup (a regional cup for the North American region of CONCACAF) with his new club - their first trophy.

Messi with the Ballon d'Or in Miami Profimedia

In that same period, Mbappe - who finished third to Messi and Haaland - won the aforementioned Ligue 1 title with PSG, scoring 29 goals, as well as a Champions Trophy.

Haaland, however, was crucial for Manchester City as they picked up the Premier League and Champions League titles alongside the FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

It could be argued, then, that the Norway international was a shoe-in for FIFA men's player of the year for 2023.

A good number of coaches, captains, journalists and fans agreed, affording Haaland the same number of voting points (48) as Messi for the award.

Unfortunately for the towering Norwegian, Messi earned votes from more captains and thus claimed the prize on a technicality.

Thierry Henry collects the award on Messi's behalf Profimedia

It is now that I would like to clarify that I do believe Messi is by some distance the greatest player of his generation (and perhaps I don't need to add the 'of his generation' bit).

That said, lingering loyalty or bias toward the fading little magician by the voting parties has stood in the way of up-and-coming superstars in the sport.

For sure, Haaland and Mbappe will compete for more individual honours over the next decade - but it could be argued that they both should already have a couple on their shelves.

It was the same duo who rivalled Messi for his most recent and record eighth Ballon d'Or (pictured above), but it's hard to complain about him lifting the golden ball after getting his hands on the World Cup with Argentina in the relevant period, beating none other than Mbappe's France.

Haaland will feel hard done by, but his manager offered some words that he can find reassurance in prior to 'The Best FIFA Football Awards' ceremony last night.

Pep Guardiola, who was named FIFA's Best coach for 2023, joked "the Ballon d'Or should be in two sections, one for Messi (and one) for another one" before saying Haaland deserved to win it.

Is this Messi's last major individual honour? It's likely. Will Haaland finally claim the Ballon d'Or or the FIFA men's player of the year award for 2024? If he continues his fine form, it's almost certain.

However, the Man City star will have to compete with the likes of Mbappe and Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.